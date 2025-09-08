Wawa convenience chain opening first travel center

Wawa Inc., a chain of over 1,000 convenience stores, recently announced a new offering for professional drivers and other travelers.

On Aug. 28, Pennsylvania-based Wawa announced the grand opening of its first travel center.

Located off Interstate 95 in Hope Mills, N.C., the new Wawa Travel Center is the prototype for the company’s future travel centers.

High-speed diesel lanes, a CAT weigh station, free parking for tractor-trailers, restrooms, fresh food and a pet area are among the amenities Wawa plans to offer through its travel centers.

“We’re thrilled to premiere the new travel center format in Hope Mills and bring Wawa’s fresh food, beverages and convenience to local customers while serving a need to the community, travelers and professional drivers,” Wawa President Brian Schaller said. “This historic milestone kicks off the next chapter of our growth as we debut a new store format and prepare to bring it to additional locations in Ohio and Indiana in the coming months.”

Additionally, Wawa announced its North Carolina expansion plans, which include as many as eight new stores over the next decade. The company said it expects to create more than 3,000 long-term jobs through this initiative.

New truck parking program

The Washington State Department of Transportation will utilize technology to help drivers find safe parking at rest areas and weigh stations along Interstate 5.

WSDOT has partnered with the University of Washington Star Lab on the Truck Parking Information Management System (TPIMS) to equip real-time and predictive truck parking information. In-cab alerts will be available through the Drivewyze or ParkerTruck platforms.

State transportation officials expect the program to be functional at the following locations by the end of September.

Gee Creek Rest Area northbound

Gee Creek Rest Area southbound

Maytown Rest Area

Fort Lewis Weigh Station

SeaTac Weigh Station

Smokey Point Rest Area southbound

Smokey Point Rest Area northbound

Custer Rest Area northbound

Custer Rest Area southbound

Toutle River Rest Area northbound

Ridgefield Weigh Station

More locations are expected to be added through the end of 2026, WSDOT said.

Truck drivers are encouraged to provide feedback on the federally funded program by completed an online survey.

Drivers can also sign up for email updates. LL

