WattEV expands electric truck charging network

WattEV has broken ground on its sixth heavy-duty truck charging facility in California.

This new truck charging depot at the Port of Oakland is part of WattEV’s plan to establish a zero-emission freight corridor from the Bay Area to Sacramento, Nevada and beyond.

The WattEV network currently operates depots at the Port of Long Beach and in the California cities of Bakersfield, San Bernardino, Gardena and Vernon.

The company previously announced plans to expand as far north as Oregon.

“We’ve been working towards opening a Northern California charging depot for several years,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO and co-founder of WattEV. “Until now, most truck charging infrastructure has been concentrated in Southern California. This project marks a significant milestone for WattEV, the Bay Area and California’s zero-emission freight future. We’re thrilled to enable zero-emission freight transport from key ports like Oakland and Stockton into Sacramento and Nevada.”

The public truck charging station at the Port of Oakland can charge 25 medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks at the same time, WattEV said in a news release. It is designed for megawatt charging to reduce dwell times to 30 minutes or less.

“This project represents a major step forward in building the infrastructure we need for a zero-emission freight future,” said Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Bay Area Air District. “By supporting this charging depot at the Port of Oakland, we are helping to accelerate the transition to cleaner trucks, improve air quality in communities overburdened by pollution and advance our commitment to environmental justice. It’s the kind of investment that delivers lasting benefits for both public health and air quality.”

WattEV set a goal of 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030 and 100 truck charging stations in operation by 2035. The Long Beach, Calif.-based company has 15 other truck charging sites under development. LL

