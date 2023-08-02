WattEV charging network expanding after company secures grants

More than $40 million in grants will allow WattEV to continue expanding its network of charging stations for electric commercial trucks along the West Coast.

This announcement comes less than a week after WattEV officially opened the largest electric charging station of its kind at the Port of Long Beach.

The new charging location will include a solar-powered depot across from Interstate 5 near the Sacramento (Calif.) International Airport, and a grid-connected charging depot along I-5 in Salem, Ore.

A $34 million federal grant through the California Transportation Commission, which will build and operate the location, will cover the cost of the charging depot on 100 acres in Sacramento. When completed it will be the nation’s largest electric charging station.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality awarded WattEV $6.5 million to build a 6-acre EV charging depot in Salem. It will operate in connection with Portland General Electric, said a news release.

“These grant awards will allow us to meet our plans to expand our network of electric-truck charging depots from the Mexican border to Portland, Ore., via Interstate 5, on what government planners and industry stakeholders are calling the ‘electric highway,’” Salim Youssefzadeh, WattEV co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re building out the West Coast corridor while also reaching eastward to Arizona, Texas and eventually, to the East Coast.”

WattEV says it selects the locations of its charging depots based on freight route analysis, range of electric trucks and energy supply.

The Sacramento charging station will serve as a charging hub for local and regional distribution, and eventually serve WattEV’s north-south corridor stretching from the Port of Long Beach to Oregon and Washington state.

“To expand the WattEV network, we’ll match our grants with private capital to fund this massive infrastructure buildout,” Youssefzadeh said.

The Sacramento depot will have 30 DC fast chargers for passenger vehicles, 90 high-power CCS-1 cords for medium- and heavy-duty commercial electric vehicles, and 18-megawatt cords for pass-through charging of HD trucks using the upcoming Megawatt Charging Standard.

Plans for the Salem location include 30 CCS 240 KW chargers and six MCS 1200 KW chargers.

Both charging stations are expected to open in 2025. LL

Read more news at LandLine. Media.