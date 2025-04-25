Washington Trucking Associations calls out ‘double standard’

The Washington Trucking Associations is calling out a recent decision by the Washington State Department of Ecology.

An exemption has been granted by the state’s Department of Ecology for certain medium- and heavy-duty vehicles owned by state and local governments regarding Advanced Clean Trucks standards in Washington state.

“Tuesday’s announcement by the state Department of Ecology underscores a double standard when it comes to enforcing the Advanced Clean Trucks rules,” Washington Trucking Associations President and CEO Sheri Call said. “While the private sector is being forced into compliance with unattainable emissions rules, Ecology has decided it can opt state and local government equipment out – including snow plows, sand trucks and street sweepers — presumably for some of the very same reasons our industry has been asking for a delay or complete delinking from Advanced Clean Trucks.”

Our state does not have the infrastructure in place to charge these vehicles, and new electric snow plows, sand trucks and street sweepers are expensive, Call added.

Other states have recently allowed a similar exemption or delayed implementation of new Advanced Clean Trucks requirements.

A Congressional Review Act resolution to eliminate Advanced Clean Trucks and other vehicle emission rules was introduced earlier this month. However, if passed, this resolution will likely face legal challenges, with the Government Accountability Office previously determining EPA waivers under the Clean Air Act are not subject to CRA resolutions.

“Massachusetts and Maryland just hit pause on Advanced Clean Trucks; Oregon is about to do the same,” Call said. “We are rapidly becoming an outlier, jeopardizing our supply chain. Washington should also pause Advanced Clean Trucks implementation or delink entirely. We support a transition to clean trucking, but the infrastructure and vehicle technology are not there yet. It’s time to hit the brakes on Advanced Clean Trucks.”

Kirkland, Wash.-based Kenworth announced in March it will end production of three models due in part to evolving emission regulations.

In February, the Washington state Senate and Environment Energy and Technology Committee held a hearing on a bill that would delink the state from California’s vehicle emission rules, including Advanced Clean Trucks.

Washington state is among a handful of states set to implement Advanced Clean Truck rules this year.

“The state shouldn’t get to play by a different set of rules,” Call said. LL

