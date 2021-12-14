Washington state lawmakers pursue end to Tacoma Narrows Bridge tolls

A legislative pursuit at the Washington statehouse would remove tolls from the Tacoma Narrows Bridge about 10 years before planned.

Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, and Rep. Dan Bronoske, D-Lakewood, have filed companion bills for the upcoming regular session that would transfer $772 million from the state’s general fund to pay remaining debts on the bridge. Once paid in full, the tolls must be removed.

Toll history

The original bridge opened in 1950. Tolls were collected until 1965 to recover the $14 million in bonds to build the bridge.

The newer, eastbound bridge opened in 2007. The bridge had a price tag of about $1.4 billion. The span was paid for through bond sales. About $700 million has been repaid through tolls.

Toll rates for most passenger vehicles are $6.25. Motorists with a Good to Go pass pay $5.25. Five-axle trucks pay $15.65. Truckers with a Good to Go pass pay $13.15.

Pay off sooner than later

Randall says it is time to stop collecting tolls from bridge users.

“We have long raised our voices together about the problems with the way this bridge was financed and the inequity of leaving toll payers responsible for nearly all of the cost,” Randall said in a news release.

Supporters say the state is poised to be able to pay off the bridge and cease toll collection. They tout new money via the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a surplus in state tax revenue, and a swift rebound from the pandemic.

“At a time when we have such a strong budget outlook and unspent federal money for COVID recovery, the legislature should seize the opportunity to eliminate the tolls and pay off the remaining debt,” Randall said.

The Senate bill is SB5488. The House companion is HB1602. The bills can be considered during the session that begins Jan. 10. LL

