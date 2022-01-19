Washington state House committee discusses rest area access

Discussion is underway at the Washington statehouse on legislation to address a national safety concern for truck drivers and the motoring public.

The House Transportation Committee met on Tuesday, Jan. 18, to discuss a bill that would direct the Washington State Department of Transportation to keep state-owned and operated rest areas open. Exceptions would be made for seasonal closures, cleaning, maintenance and repairs.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh testified before the committee, encouraging state lawmakers to help address the state’s and the nation’s truck parking crisis.

The proposed bill would allow the state DOT to issue short-term contracts to provide cleaning, security, or repairs to the rest areas when the department is unable to provide such services using existing employees.

The Washington Trucking Associations, the OOIDA, and the American Trucking Associations support the bill. The groups say the bill introduced by Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, should be a model for state legislatures around the country to consider.

Integrity of the supply chain

Griffey says Washington state made the parking problem worse in the fall by closing many state-owned rest areas.

WSDOT owns and operates 47 rest areas across the state. As of this month, eight rest areas are closed.

The agency reports closures at two rest areas on Interstate 5 near the Canadian border. The closures are estimated to last three months. Staffing issues are cited.

Another rest area on southbound I-5 near Everett is closed indefinitely for maintenance reasons. Also, five other rest areas across the state are closed due to winter conditions.

“The closure of state-owned safety rest areas is contrary to state policy to have zero deaths on the roadways,” Griffey wrote in the bill.

He added that to help prevent serious and fatal injuries, HB1655 would encourage the opening of safety rest areas for all drivers who need a place to stop when they are tired.

Griffey said availability to rest in designated areas is the upmost importance during the global supply chain shortages.

“Our truck drivers have mandatory rest cycles, and our trucking industry is telling us they are having a very tough time finding places to rest. Our truckers, quite frankly, are finding it nearly impossible to find places to catch up on their rest cycles,” Griffey testified.

OOIDA provides testimony

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told the committee that truck parking is in a national crisis.

“All across this country truckers every night are wasting hours trying to find a safe place to park and get their rest,” Pugh said. “We know there are lots of places, lots of communities, that don’t want trucks. They don’t like trucks, but truckers are a vital asset, along with the parking.”

He added that truckers are only allowed to drive for a certain amount of time per day.

“Truckers need places like this where they can efficiently do what they need to do and keep on moving down the road, or to get their rest.”

Sheri Call, WTA president and CEO, said her group has “studied the issue exhaustively, and there is no disagreement there is a truck parking shortage in Washington.”

She asks for more legislative oversight of rest area closures.

“We hope that the needs of commercial vehicle operators are given consideration when extraordinary closures are planned.”

The House Transportation Committee held HB1655 for further consideration. LL

