Washington state declares emergency due to wildfires

A fuel delivery waiver has been enacted in Washington state due to the ongoing threat of wildfires.

“Multiple new and ongoing wildfires throughout Washington, resulting from a prolonged hot and dry climate combined with wind and fire-fuel conditions, (have) created an active burning environment challenging the availability of limited firefighting resources throughout the region,” the Friday, Aug. 2 proclamation said.

To address issues regarding fuel supplies and delivery times, hours-of-service rules for commercial motor vehicles transporting fuel statewide have been waived by this order.

“The large number of fires in the Pacific Northwest has created a large-scale fuel supply shortage for firefighting activities in the Western United States,” the emergency order said. “Adequate fuel supplies are essential to effective firefighting efforts and can become quickly depleted without consistent and reliable deliveries.”

As of the latest update, Washington’s Department of Natural Resources said 252,782 total acres have burned, and six “large fires” are currently active.

The Pioneer fire near Stehekin, Wash., has prompted Level 3 evacuation orders, while a stretch of North Cascades Highway has been closed with no estimate for reopening.

🔥HEADS UP: The Easy Fire has picked up closer to SR 20. The road will close from Granite Creek to Easy Pass trailhead (MP 148-157) at 8AM Sunday (8/4) so fire crews can safely work. No estimated reopening time.

▶️ Pilot car continues until 8:30PM tonight

▶️ There are no detours. pic.twitter.com/ntGu1cJdLj — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 4, 2024

Wildfires in other regions

Emergencies remain in effect elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest and into Canada due to ongoing wildfires in those areas.

Oregon issued its emergency declaration in mid-July and has since extended it through Aug. 26. On Monday, Aug. 5, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported 31 active large fires in the state and 1,387,541 acres burned.

North of the border, British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, also have issued a wildfire emergency, which is effective through Aug. 31. Among the fires burning is the largest wildfire in Jasper National Park in the past 100 years. LL

