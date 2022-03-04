Washington Legislature nears approval of rest area, restroom bills

With less than a week remaining in the regular session, Washington state legislators are nearing approval of two bills to benefit truck drivers throughout the state.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the Washington Trucking Associations have worked together in the state to educate legislators about the needs for truck drivers to access rest areas and restrooms.

Senate lawmakers voted unanimously this week to advance a bill that would direct the Washington State Department of Transportation to keep state-owned and operated rest areas open. The bill would make exceptions for seasonal closures, cleaning, maintenance and repairs.

HB1655 heads back to the House for approval of Senate changes before it can move to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. The legislative action must be complete before the scheduled close of the regular session on March 10.

Support for truck drivers

Rep. Dan Griffey has led the way at the statehouse to address the lack of safe overnight truck parking in the state.

The Allyn, Wash., Republican took up the pursuit following multiple fall closures of rest areas.

WSDOT owns and operates 47 rest areas across the state. As recently as last month, eight rest areas were closed due to staffing issues, maintenance, and winter conditions.

“The closure of state-owned safety rest areas is contrary to state policy to have zero deaths on the roadways,” Griffey wrote in the bill.

Griffey said availability to rest in designated areas is the upmost importance during the global supply chain shortages.

“We want to support our truck drivers by allowing them to park safely and rest as mandated by law,” Griffey said in a news release. “Operating these rest areas will keep our economy moving and prevent additional serious and fatal injuries.”

HB1655 allows WSDOT to initiate a process that addresses the maintenance, operation, and safety of its owned and operated safety rest areas.

OOIDA officials provide insight

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and independent truck driver and OOIDA Board Member Tilden Curl of Olympia, Wash., have provided insight to legislators on the issue.

Pugh highlighted the need for action following the feds failure to take action to address truck parking.

“The United States Congress has failed truck drivers by not including dedicated funding for truck parking in the infrastructure bill that was signed into law last year,” Pugh previously testified. “This was a means of preserving existing truck parking capacity, which is critical, and includes keeping rest areas open as much as possible.”

Curl pointed out to lawmakers that the lack of truck parking results in increased costs for every business and consumer located in the affected areas.

“Commercial truck parking is critical for efficient trucking operations and compliance with federal hours-of-service requirements,” Curl wrote. “Truck drivers depend on these rest areas for personal needs, compliance, safety checks on loads and equipment, as well as a place to rest. These safe rest areas are paramount for truckers and the motoring public.”

Sherri Call, president and CEO of the Washington Trucking Associations, added that she is encouraged by actions taken by state lawmakers to address the issue. She said she is hopeful other states will follow Washington’s lead.

Port restroom bill gets closer

Another bill to benefit port haulers is on the verge of statehouse passage.

The Senate voted unanimously on Wednesday, March 2, to advance a bill to help address the concern of professional drivers about access to restroom facilities. HB1706 now heads back to the House for approval of Senate changes.

Sponsored by Rep. Mike Sells, D-Everett, the bill would give truck drivers operating at ports around the state assurances for access to restroom facilities.

Specifically, HB1706 would require terminal operators to provide “a sufficient number of restrooms” for use by drayage truckers in areas of the terminal that operators typically have access. Areas covered in the bill include inside the gate and truck queuing lots.

Restrooms could include fixed bathrooms or portable toilets.

Terminal operators would be in compliance with the rule when a policy is in place to allow drayage truckers to leave their vehicles at “reasonable times and locations” for purposes of access to restrooms.

Facilities must be in areas where access would not pose an “obvious health or safety risk” to the user.

Drayage truck operators accessing the terminal for the purpose of loading, unloading, or transporting cargo would be covered by the rule.

OOIDA says more needs to be done

OOIDA’s Pugh has explained to lawmakers that the bill covers a daily dilemma for truck drivers, and taking action is an opportunity for the Legislature to address “a basic human need.”

The Association has called on legislators to add language to HB1706 to include shippers and receivers in the requirement for providing restroom access.

“I can’t tell you how many shippers and receivers I’ve been at over the years that had no place for truck drivers to use the restroom,” Pugh previously testified. “Let me rephrase that – most places had restrooms, many just didn’t let me use it.”

The provision has not been added to HB1706. LL

