Walmart expands Associate-to-Driver program

January 20, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Walmart is expanding a program launched last year to add drivers to its fleet by offering training to store clerks and other employees.

Walmart associates at more than 400 stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices within a 50-mile radius of a participating company transportation office will be eligible to apply to the Associate-to-Driver program, according to a company news release.

Upon completing the 12-week training course and earning their CDLs, the newly trained drivers can step into a Walmart driving job. The company reports that Walmart drivers can make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company, in addition to other company benefits. Drivers who have been with the company longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location.

The average salary for a general long-haul driver is $56,491, so Walmart’s starting salary is nearly double that, the company reports.

The Associate-to-Driver program recently graduated drivers in Dover, Del., and Sacramento, Calif.

Walmart launched the 12-week training program last year as a limited pilot program. The company also reported increasing pay for its drivers at the same time. There were 56 supply chain associates in the Dallas and Dover, Del., areas who earned a CDL and became long-haul truck drivers for the retail gian.

“Walmart associates have long been interested in stepping into these driver roles themselves but felt limited by the time and expense of the training required,” said Fernando Cortes, senior vice president, transportation, in a website post. “That’s why the launch of our Fleet Development program last year was such a game changer.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart reports having a fleet of 13,000 drivers. The company built a combined general office and distribution center in 1970 and began building its own private fleet of trucks and drivers, according to the company’s online Digital Museum.

To learn the requirements and to apply to drive for Walmart, visit Drive4Walmart.com. LL

More business news is available from LandLine.Media.

 

Lucas Oil

Related News

New CH Robinson Chicago office

Business

Applications open for C.H. Robinson’s carrier scholarship program

Applications are now being accepted for the C.H. Robinson Foundation’s carrier scholarship program. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply.

By Ryan Witkowski | January 20

TA Express in Riverton, IL, a franchise location that opened in 2022. Courtesy TravelCenters of America

Business

TA & Petro plans to add franchise locations in 2023

This year, TravelCenters of America plans to open 20 new franchise locations, and 30 more are newly in the pipeline for later openings.

By Land Line Media | January 18

OOIDA logo, truck silhouette by Dimitry

Business

OOIDA warns about unscrupulous companies

With truckers’ phone number being public record, phone scams are bound to happen. OOIDA lets truckers know how to avoid those scams.

By Land Line Staff | January 13

EPA pushes toward finalization of heavy-duty truck standards

Business

EPA pushes toward finalization of heavy-duty truck standards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is moving forward with its plan to reduce air pollution from heavy-duty trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | January 13