Walmart expands Associate-to-Driver program

Walmart is expanding a program launched last year to add drivers to its fleet by offering training to store clerks and other employees.

Walmart associates at more than 400 stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices within a 50-mile radius of a participating company transportation office will be eligible to apply to the Associate-to-Driver program, according to a company news release.

Upon completing the 12-week training course and earning their CDLs, the newly trained drivers can step into a Walmart driving job. The company reports that Walmart drivers can make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company, in addition to other company benefits. Drivers who have been with the company longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location.

The average salary for a general long-haul driver is $56,491, so Walmart’s starting salary is nearly double that, the company reports.

The Associate-to-Driver program recently graduated drivers in Dover, Del., and Sacramento, Calif.

Walmart launched the 12-week training program last year as a limited pilot program. The company also reported increasing pay for its drivers at the same time. There were 56 supply chain associates in the Dallas and Dover, Del., areas who earned a CDL and became long-haul truck drivers for the retail gian.

“Walmart associates have long been interested in stepping into these driver roles themselves but felt limited by the time and expense of the training required,” said Fernando Cortes, senior vice president, transportation, in a website post. “That’s why the launch of our Fleet Development program last year was such a game changer.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart reports having a fleet of 13,000 drivers. The company built a combined general office and distribution center in 1970 and began building its own private fleet of trucks and drivers, according to the company’s online Digital Museum.

To learn the requirements and to apply to drive for Walmart, visit Drive4Walmart.com. LL

