Walcott Truckers Jamboree returns in mid-July

When the “world’s largest truck stop” throws a party to celebrate truckers, it going to be a big one.

July 14-16, the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott plans to present the 42nd annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

The Iowa 80 Truckstop – which bills itself as the world’s largest truck stop –is east of the Quad Cities area in Iowa at Exit 284 from I-80. The Mississippi River is just east.

Marty Ellis, the driver of the OOIDA tour trailer, plans to be at the jamboree with the Spirit of the American Trucker. He will be joined by representatives from OOIDA headquarters, including OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and OOIDA’s fuel card program coordinator Trevor Williams.

The Walcott Truckers Jamboree began in 1979. Back then, there were a few exhibits, live music, food and a small display of antique trucks, and it attracted only few hundred drivers. Organizers expect to draw 30,000 attendees this year.

The dates for this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree are Thursday through Saturday, July 14-16.

More than 175 exhibits are expected. Carnival games and a Ferris wheel are scheduled. Admission and parking are free, and shuttles are provided from the parking area.

The big blowout celebration of truckers and trucking includes a Super Trucks Beauty Contest, an antique truck exhibition, a Trucker Olympics and a Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest. Music and fireworks are planned for Thursday and Friday evenings.

A celebration to mark more than 100 years for the 1921 International is scheduled Sunday afternoon at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum at the truck stop. The Jamboree wraps up on Sunday.

A schedule of events for the 42nd Walcott Truckers Jamboree is available.

“We are very proud to be celebrating America’s truckers on such a grand scale,” Delia Moon Meier, Iowa 80 Truckstop senior vice president, said in a statement. “Professional drivers are the backbone of this country, moving goods wherever we need them. We appreciate them, and this is our way of saying thank you.”

Iowa 80 Truckstop started in the 1960s

The Iowa 80 Truckstop was established in 1964 before I-80 was completed. Bill Moon took over management of the truck stop for Standard Oil (later Amoco) in 1965. After Moon had managed the operation for 20 years, Amoco offered him the chance to buy it.

Now the Iowa 80 Truckstop has parking for 900 tractor-trailers, a 24-hour truck service center, a truck wash and a Super Truck Showroom with chrome and truck accessories. There also are eight restaurants and a variety of services, including a barbershop, chiropractor, CAT scale, dentist, pet wash, gift store, laundry facility, library, movie theater, and workout room.

The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum also is located there.

The Iowa 80 Group of truck stops also includes the Kenly 95 Petro in Kenly, N.C.; the Oak Grove 70 Petro in Oak Grove, Mo., and the Joplin 44 truck stop in Joplin, Mo. LL

