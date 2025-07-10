Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicks off Thursday

Carrying on a tradition that started in the late 1970s, the Walcott Truckers Jamboree is in full swing. The show is set to run through Saturday, July 12.

Hosted by Iowa 80 Truckstop, known as the World’s Largest Truckstop, Walcott has been a fan favorite for all of its unique aspects. There’s a Super Truck Beauty Contest, of course. But building off of the Iowa 80 Truckstop’s museum, the event also boasts an impressive antique truck display for those more into the vintage era of trucking.

Perhaps one of the most unique events at the show is the Trucker Olympics. Rather than your traditional exhibitions of athleticism, these feature authentic truckers.

Also famous for its Iowa pork chops, Walcott lets attendees fuel up at a cookout held daily and settle in for fireworks and live music.

Little Texas is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 11 on the Jamboree main stage. This award-winning group has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards and five Academy of Country Music Awards, winning Top Vocal Group of the Year in 1993. The group also was nominated for three Country Music Association awards and won Album of the Year in 1994.

“You’ll remember Little Texas for their iconic songs ‘God Bless Texas,’ ‘Amy’s Back in Austin’ and ‘You and Forever and Me,’” said Iowa 80 Vice President of Marketing Heather DeBaillie.

Also performing on the main stage will be the Jimmy Welty Band, Casey Muessigmann, Angela Meyer and the Western Stars, and the Dani Lynn Howe Band.

The show, including the concerts and parking, are free. Shuttles are provided from the parking area to the event grounds. Check out the full schedule here.

While you’re at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, be sure to swing by the OOIDA tour truck.

Marty Ellis, Trevor Williams, Jordan Sedgwick and Joe Boswell will be on hand to answer your questions, hook you up with some swag and help you sign up or renew your membership for $35, a discount of $10 off the normal annual dues. LL