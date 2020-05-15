Walcott Truckers Jamboree in Iowa goes virtual this year

The 41st Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 truck stop in Walcott, Iowa, will go virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show – which is scheduled for July 9-11 – will now feature online versions of its antique truck show, Super Truck Beauty Contest and the Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest.

The Walcott Trucker’s Jamboree began in 1979. The truck stop is east of the Quad Cities area in Iowa at Exit 284 from I-80.

Heather DeBaille, vice president of marketing for the show, said the decision was made in response to orders from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that lifted some restrictions and kept others in place. With an annual attendance of around 45,000 people, DeBaille said there was no way to host the show at the Iowa 80 truck stop this year.

Instead, the Antique Truck Display will move online with slideshow of photos provided by participants. The Super Truck Beauty Contest will allow drivers to enter online and submit photos and favorites will be decided by the public. Registration for all competitions will open by June 1. The deadline for entries is June 30.

Click here for more information on the Walcott Truckers Jamboree. Here are images from the 2019 Jamboree.

The Iowa 80 truck stop was established in 1964. It has eight restaurants, a Super Truck Showroom and a variety of services. The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum also is located there. It claims to be the “world’s largest truck stop.”

The Iowa 80 Group of truck stops also includes the Kenly 95 Petro in Kenly, N.C.; the Oak Grove 70 Petro in Oak Grove, Mo., and the Joplin 44 truck stop in Joplin, Mo.

Land Line News Anchor Terry Scruton contributed to this report.