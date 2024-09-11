Wabash takes $462M hit in underride crash case claiming industrywide conspiracy dating back to 1960s

A nearly half-billion-dollar nuclear verdict is sending shockwaves through the trailer manufacturing industry in a case where a jury found that Wabash designed an unsafe rear underride guard despite meeting all federally mandated requirements.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, a jury in a Missouri state district court in St. Louis found Wabash liable for a crash that killed two people, ordering the trailer manufacturer to pay $462 million in damages. The plaintiff’s case centered on a conspiracy conducted by the trailer and trucking industries to stop regulations requiring stricter rear underride guard standards.

The case against Wabash was riddled with drama, including the exclusion of blood alcohol content and seat belt use evidence but the inclusion of documents dating back to the 1960s, which was 20 years before Wabash even existed.

The crash

Last week’s verdict stemmed from a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

In May 2019, a trucker driving a GDS Express truck was traveling on Interstate 55 in St. Louis. Due to road construction shutting down a lane, the trucker was nearly stopped. At that time, a Volkswagen CC driven by Taron Tailor crashed into the back of the truck, killing him and his passenger, Nicholas Perkins. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents submitted by Wabash, Tailor’s car was going about 55 mph when the crash occurred. Further investigation found that Tailor’s blood alcohol content was 0.081, just over the legal limit. Neither Tailor nor Perkins were wearing a seat belt.

Families of the two men filed a lawsuit against GDS Express and Wabash in March 2020. All plaintiffs claimed three counts of negligence against the trucking company, which ended up settling the case last year. Perkins’ daughter and mother included two separate charges of negligence against Tailor.

However, it would be claims against Wabash that took the spotlight during litigation and the trial, including counts of product liability, negligence and civil conspiracy.

Industry lobbying on trial

Although the crash involved a compliant 2005 Wabash trailer, the plaintiffs’ case was based on the lobbying efforts of the trailer manufacturing industry going back to the 1960s.

In the complaint, plaintiffs claimed that Wabash’s 2005 trailer failed to have adequate underride guard protection and was improperly designed despite the trailer meeting all federal requirements at the time. The argument? An industrywide conspiracy spanning decades allowed the trailer company to manufacture rear underride guards it knew to be dangerous.

Specifically, plaintiffs alleged an unlawful conspiracy to knowingly make dangerous products when safer technology existed. Trailer manufacturers allegedly blocked legislation and regulations that could have set stricter rear underride guard standards. This was accomplished by hiding information and promoting bogus studies.

The complaint accused Wabash and the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) of avoiding safety obligations to the traveling public by agreeing to:

Adopt the minimum crashworthiness standards possible under federal law when they knew that minimum standards would not protect the traveling public in most accidents

Fight and lobby against any efforts to require more robust rear underride guards

Hide from the public the information and knowledge they had about underride collisions and underride guards under the guise of “confidentiality,” pursuant to a “joint defense agreement”

In the court docket, plaintiffs submitted numerous exhibits predating Wabash, which was founded in 1985. Among these were a letter from TTMA to the Federal Highway Administration sent in 1969 and a New York Times article from 1971. The exhibits revealed opposition to proposed federal mandates on rear underride guards.

Plaintiffs claimed that Wabash and other trailer manufacturers were aware of safer rear underride technology but opted not to use it since it was more expensive. Rather, trailer companies merely complied with less stringent federal standards.

Attorneys argued, and a jury agreed, that Wabash had a duty to use safer rear underride guard technology, regardless of what the federal standards dictate.

Wabash’s response

Wabash immediately issued a news release disagreeing with the jury and submitted a Securities and Exchange Commission filing regarding the massive verdict.

According to Wabash, not only did technology not exist in 2004 that would have prevented the deaths of Tailor and Perkins, but no such technology exists today. The company argued that the deaths in this situation were inevitable.

“While this was a tragic accident, we respectfully disagree with the jury’s verdict and firmly believe it is not supported by the facts or the law,” Wabash General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer Kristin Glazner said in a statement. “No rear impact guard or trailer safety technology has ever existed that would have made a difference here.”

Wabash also pointed out that the jury was not allowed to hear critical evidence, including Tailor’s blood alcohol content and the fact neither Tailor nor Perkins was wearing a seat belt.

Wabash stated that seat belt use was particularly important, considering plaintiffs argued both men would have survived the crash with a better rear underride guard in play.

In its motion for summary judgment, Wabash argued that holding it liable based on claims of a grand conspiracy would render every trailer on the road defective.

As Wabash wrote in court documents: “Despite plaintiffs’ lengthy effort to confuse the court with irrelevant issues, this case comes down to a very simple issue: Is every trailer that has ever been used in commercial transportation unreasonably dangerous and defective?”

In the SEC filing, Wabash said the $12 million in compensatory damages will be covered by insurance. However, it added that the total $462 million jury award “could materially and adversely affect the company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.”

Wabash is currently “evaluating all available legal options.” LL

