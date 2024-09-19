Wabash National faces pregnancy-discrimination lawsuit

In a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, Wabash National faces a charge of pregnancy discrimination filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Filed Sept. 10, the agency’s lawsuit claims Wabash denied a request by Haley Knight, who was pregnant, for an accommodation transfer to a role that didn’t require lying on her stomach. Knight worked from March through October 2023 as an assembler at Wabash’s Cadiz, Ky., facility, where she performed several positions assembling semi-trailers and other commercial trucking equipment.

According to an EEOC press release, the company’s decision to deny the accommodation request led to Knight fearing for the health of her pregnancy. She was forced to resign at nearly eight months pregnant.

“Protecting pregnant workers is a strategic enforcement priority for the EEOC,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “This is the first lawsuit we’ve filed to enforce the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), but it’s just one of the many ways the EEOC has been working to fulfill the promise of the PWFA since it took effect. The EEOC will continue to use all its tools – including enforcement, education and outreach – to ensure workers are aware of their rights and that employers meet their responsibilities under this new law.”

According to the EEOC lawsuit, since October 2023, Wabash allegedly unlawfully required medical documentation and failed to accommodate the employee “even though (the company) could have provided changes like those the company provides for non-pregnant workers with similar limitations.”

According to the pregnancy-discrimination lawsuit, Wabash refused to consider Knight’s requests to switch positions with a coworker in a different part of the assembly line, despite the availability of coworkers willing to switch positions with Knight and Knight’s ability to perform other assembly duties.

The company also didn’t provide a light-duty assignment, despite its use of light-duty roles to accommodate disability- and workplace-related injuries and despite Knight’s ability to perform most light-duty positions.

The lawsuit further claims that Wabash requested American Disability Act paperwork from Knight’s doctor. However, pregnancy is not legally a disability, and the paperwork was returned noting that. Additionally, the request from Wabash for the ADA paperwork constituted an alleged impermissible medical inquiry.

However, because Knight’s pregnancy fell under protections provided by the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the agency filed the pregnancy-discrimination suit.

Wabash has not yet filed a response in the case. However, the company provided a statement to WFYI that stated Wabash “has always been and continues to be committed to taking care of our employees, including our pregnant employees, and complying with the law.” LL