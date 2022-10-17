Voters in six California counties to decide on road revenue

Next month’s elections in six California counties will include questions on various transportation-related initiatives.

Land Line tracks measures covering statewide, county and local ballot initiatives. Here is a breakdown of some notable initiatives that are expected to appear on Nov. 8 ballots in the Golden State.

El Dorado County

Two questions on ballots in El Dorado County would provide an estimated $2.84 million each year for road maintenance and snow removal.

Since 2005, the county has collected a 10% hotel/motel tax in the unincorporated part of the county.

Measure R would raise the hotel/motel tax on the West Slope by 2% to 12%.

An estimated $340,000 yearly would be raised for the maintenance of existing roads in the West Slope.

Measure S would increase the tax collected in the Lake Tahoe area by 4% to 14%. Revenue estimated at $2.5 million annually would be used for snow removal and maintenance on existing roads in the Tahoe area.

Advocates say the additional tax revenue would reduce the reliance on the county general fund for road maintenance.

A two-thirds majority vote is required for each measure to pass.

Fresno County

The Fresno County ballot includes a proposal to renew the county’s half-cent transportation tax.

In 1986, voters passed Measure C. The half-cent sales tax is focused on improving the county’s transportation system, and all 15 cities within the state’s 10th most populous county. Voters renewed the tax in 2006 for an additional 20 years.

With the 2027 sunset date looming, officials in the state’s 10th largest county are pursuing adding the renewal of Measure C to the upcoming fall ballot.

The county’s transportation authority board has approved sending the renewal question to the county board of supervisors for final approval to add to the ballot.

The tax is estimated to raise $6.8 billion.

The plan largely focuses on addressing road and bridge work. The amount devoted to public transit would be trimmed by 38%.

Critics of the renewal plan say the renewal goes in reverse of the 2006 version that established funds for public transit and bike routes. Instead, they say the 2022 version would prioritize road repair and highway expansion.

Advocates say feedback received by residents around the county shows a preference for more revenue to be devoted to roads.

Madera County

Voters in Madera County will decide whether to extend a half-cent transportation tax.

In 2006, voters countywide approved Measure T to raise about $10.4 million annually for 20 years. The tax in the county north of Fresno is set to expire in spring 2027.

Renewal would extend Measure T until ended by voters. The ballot language does not include a sunset clause.

Over 30 years, the extension is estimated to raise $866 million.

Advocates say the continuation of the tax is imperative to address local transportation needs.

Passage would result in 62.5% of funding being applied to community and neighborhood streets and roads. The county’s major routes, access and safety improvements program would get 25% of the funds. Transit, pedestrian projects, and clean air programs would claim the remainder.

Sacramento County

The Sacramento County ballot will include a question to increase the local sales tax by 0.5% for transportation and transit projects.

Measure A would use the countywide sales tax to fund road improvements for 40 years. Specifically, an estimated $212.5 million annually in tax revenue would cover pothole repairs, repairs to damaged streets, and reduce traffic congestion.

One highlighted project is a new south-county expressway connecting Highways 50, 99 and Interstate 5 between Folsom and Elk Grove.

Advocates say that passage of the measure would provide the local financial match to secure hundreds of millions of additional state and federal dollars to fix roads and upgrade local transit.

Critics say that, because of rising prices, now is not the time to increase taxes.

City and county of San Francisco

One question on the ballot in the city and county of San Francisco covers a sales tax for transportation projects.

Since 1990, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority has imposed a 0.5% sales tax.

The combined state and local sales and use tax rate in the city is 8.625%.

Measure L would continue the local tax for another 30 years.

The tax is estimated to raise $100 million annually. The amount is projected to increase to $236 million annually by fiscal year 2052-53.

If approved, the transportation authority would be authorized to issue up to $1.19 billion in bonds that would be repaid with the proceeds of the tax.

Transportation projects and programs in the county’s 2022 transportation expenditure plan would benefit. Funds would cover work to benefit transit, pedestrian projects, congestion reduction, and other improvements.

A two-thirds majority of voters would need to approve the extension for passage.

Tuolumne County

One other locale that is poised to include a transportation question on the November ballot is Tuolumne County.

Located east of Stockton, county voters will decide whether to authorize a 10-year, 1% sales tax increase. Approval of Measure X would increase the sales tax rate from the minimum of 7.25% to 8.25%.

Funds would be used for fire, law enforcement, and road services.

The tax would be collected in the unincorporated areas of the county. The tax would not be applied to purchases in the city of Sonora.

The estimated revenue boost totals $6.4 million. Of that amount, road services would receive $1.28 million.

A two-thirds majority vote is required for passage. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from California.

