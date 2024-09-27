Voters in four large cities to decide on transportation funding

Voters in some of the most populated cities across the United States will decide on Nov. 5 whether to raise revenue to benefit transportation.

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus-area voters will decide whether to raise the local sales tax. The additional tax revenue would be used to provide more options for residents to commute without putting more vehicles on area roadways.

The Franklin County ballot will include a question to expand transit options for area residents. Specifically, voters will be asked whether to increase the local sales tax from 7.5% to 8%.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority now receives 0.5% of the local sales tax. Passage of the transportation ballot question would double to 1% the amount of tax routed to transit.

The additional tax would apply throughout the county and portions of locales in surrounding counties.

Columbus officials have noted that the city is the most populous in the nation, without high-capacity transit, and have argued that the area needs a bus system overhaul.

An estimated $480 million annually would be raised over 25 years to help cover the costs of providing new services, including five high-speed bus lines. Dedicated transit lanes are part of the plan.

Officials have said passage would increase transit services in the area by 45% and result in fewer personal vehicles on the road in the nation’s 14th-largest city.

Nashville, Tenn.

Fall ballots in the Nashville area will include a question to create a dedicated funding source to help finance transportation improvements.

The $3.1 billion transit initiative would be funded largely by a half-cent sales tax. Transportation system fares, debt and federal grants would also be tapped to cover costs.

Dubbed “Choose How You Move,” the plan includes 54 miles of upgraded corridors, a 24-hour transit system that would be available every day of the year, 17 new park-and-ride facilities and traffic signal upgrades at 600 intersections. The improved signals would use technology to manage traffic flow.

Advocates have noted that because the popular tourist destination does not have dedicated local funding for transportation, Nashville is ineligible to receive federal money for upgrades.

“As I said when we introduced the Choose How You Move program in April, this is how we stop kicking the can down the road on a problem and start moving forward with a solution,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in prepared remarks.

The initiative would be implemented by WeGo, the Nashville Department of Transportation, the Metro Planning Department and the mayor’s office.

Bus rapid transit would be added on busy corridors. Some buses would travel on dedicated lanes.

In all, 12 transit centers and 17 park-and-ride facilities are proposed.

The #ChooseHowYouMove transportation improvement program isn’t just about buses, it has something for everyone! From decreasing traffic to increasing safety, this plan has got you covered, and it’s bringing federal tax dollars you’re already paying back to Nashville! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Jnqt5uKG3T — Nashville Moves (@hownashmoves) August 13, 2024

San Diego

Voters in San Diego will decide whether to increase the 7.75-cent local sales tax by one penny for purposes that include fixing potholes and repairing streets. The tax increase would raise about $400 million annually until ended by voters.

The sales tax increase would provide general funding for the eighth-largest city in the U.S.

Transit projects and operations would receive 62% of revenue. Highway maintenance and safety projects would claim 27%.

The campaign backing the transportation measure is called “Let’s Go San Diego.”

A simple majority is needed for the passage of Measure G.

The California Constitution states that taxes levied by local governments are either general taxes or special taxes, which local agencies use for specified purposes. A two-thirds vote is required at the local level for general obligation bonds and special taxes. The state defines a special tax as any tax imposed for specific purposes.

On the other hand, general tax votes require a simple majority for passage. The state defines a general tax as any tax imposed for general governmental purposes.

It’s pretty obvious to us where we wanna be… Measure G will bring more reliable mass transportation to San Diego, cutting down commute times for those who use it and reducing traffic for those who drive. pic.twitter.com/viKIKPDOwd — YES on Measure G (@letsgosd2024) September 22, 2024

Seattle

The city of Seattle’s ballot will include a question about whether to renew a local transportation levy.

An eight-year, $1.55 billion transportation levy would replace and extend the “Move Seattle” levy. Approved in 2015, the $930 million transportation tax levy is set to expire at the end of this year.

If approved by voters, the new levy would use revenue raised via property taxes for various projects. Advocates have said the new levy would result in a 30% increase on the previous levy, when adjusted for inflation.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses would also be tapped to help cover costs.

The proposed levy includes a few big signature items. If approved, its focus would be on the city’s significant infrastructure-maintenance backlog.

The levy would include $403 million for improving and repaving streets, $221 million for fixing specific bridges and $100 million for installing new traffic signals and upgrading existing ones.

Another $151 million would be used to improve transit connections.

Fifteen corridor-wide repaving projects have been identified to benefit from the transportation levy renewal. Also included are 400 pavement spot-repair projects and funding for the city’s first preventative bridge maintenance program.

Twenty percent of the city’s major truck streets in poor condition would be repaired, as well.

Safety-focused investments identified include 12 corridor-wide safety redesigns, “responsive safety projects” at 70 high-collision locations, traffic-calming measures implemented on 50 corridors citywide and 10 new traffic signals to improve “flow and safety for people and goods.”

The city’s major truck streets would receive $45 million for repairs.

Support for the freight network, including adjustments to improve truck movement, intersection upgrades and additional parking, would total $17 million.

Another $8 million would be allotted to pave streets that carry the heaviest truck traffic in partnership with the Port of Seattle and in alignment with the city’s heavy haul network permits.

A simple majority of voters is required to pass the levy. LL