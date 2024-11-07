Voters decide on transportation issues

During Tuesday’s election, voters in states across the country decided on various transportation-related initiatives worth billions of dollars. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how some notable initiatives fared on ballots.

Arizona

Proposition 479: Maricopa County

Fall ballots in Maricopa County included a question about whether to extend a transportation sales tax.

The half-cent sales tax is routed to a regional road fund. Without an extension approved by voters, the tax would sunset at the end of 2025.

Passage of Proposition 479 would continue the half-cent transportation tax for 20 years. The tax was expected to raise $14.9 billion through 2045.

The biggest chunk of revenue – 40% – would be used for freeways and state highways. Another 22.5% would be allocated to arterials, street improvements, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Mass transit would receive 37%.

The Maricopa Association of Governments would be prohibited from using any of the sales tax revenue for new light rail. Voters approved the measure.

Proposition 486: Pinal County

Voters in Pinal County decided whether to continue a half-cent sales tax for road work.

The road maintenance tax is used to preserve and build roads throughout the county and in incorporated cities and towns.

The tax is scheduled to expire in December 2026.

Proposition 486 would authorize continuation of the tax for 20 years. Revenue would be used for road repair and widening, traffic safety improvements, pothole repair, road preservation, new road construction, intersection improvements and other transportation projects throughout the county. It was approved.

California

Measure O: Humboldt County

Ballots in Humboldt County included a question about whether to implement a 1% transportation sales tax.

Passage would increase the 7.75% countywide sales tax to 8.75%.

The tax was estimated to raise $24 million per year. Tax collection would continue until repealed by voters.

Revenue would be used to improve and repair county area roads and to fund public transit. City street projects would not get any of the money. Voters approved the measure.

Measure T: Madera County

In Madera County, voters decided whether to renew a half-cent transportation tax with a 2027 sunset date.

Passage of Measure T would extend tax collection for another 20 years. It was projected to raise about $22 million yearly.

Most of the tax revenue – 80% – would be used to build and maintain local roads throughout the county. The remaining revenue would be used for other transportation-related projects. It was approved.

Measure G: San Diego County

San Diego County voters approved raising the sales tax rate across the county by one-half cent for transportation infrastructure.

Measure G would allot 62% of tax revenue to transit projects. Road and highway projects would receive 27% of revenue. Another 7% would be earmarked for local streets and roads, including repaving streets and filling potholes.

There is no sunset clause. As a result, the tax would continue until ended by voters.

Measure E: City of San Diego

San Diego’s citywide ballot included a question about whether to increase the 7.75-cent local sales tax by 1% for purposes that include fixing potholes and repairing streets. The sales tax was approved.

Passage of Measure E would raise about $400 million annually until ended by voters.

Transit projects and operations would receive the largest chunk of revenue – 62%. Highway maintenance and safety projects would claim 27% of proceeds.

Colorado

Issue 2C: City of Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs ballot included a question about whether to extend collection of a 0.57% sales tax for another 10 years. It was approved.

The additional revenue was estimated to amount to $50 million per year. The tax money would pay for improvements to nearly 900 lane miles in the city.

Issue 1A: Larimer County

The Larimer County ballot asked voters whether to increase the 8% sales tax by 0.15% to help fund transportation maintenance and improvements.

The 15-year tax would raise about $17.2 million annually for roads, bridges, intersections and other transportation work. The tax was approved.

Georgia

Ballots in at least 10 counties included questions about whether to authorize or continue a 1% tax to be used solely for local infrastructure that includes roads, bridges and public transit.

Voters in Forsyth, Henry and Meriwether counties approved tax renewals. Voters in Oconee County approved tax implementation.

Elsewhere, voters in Cobb, Douglas, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Pickens counties rejected tax implementation.

South Carolina

Fall ballots in at least 10 South Carolina counties included transportation funding questions. The transportation measures would raise more than $700 million annually.

Voters in Georgetown, Jasper and Sumter counties approved adding a 1% transportation sales tax. Richland County voters passed a question to revise a penny transportation tax that has been collected for over a decade.

Voters in Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Greenville and Lancaster counties rejected adding a 1% transportation sales tax. York County voters rejected a question to continue a one-cent sales tax.

Tennessee

Referendum 1: Davidson County

Voters in the Nashville area approved creating a dedicated funding source to help fund transportation improvements.

The $3.1 billion transit initiative would be funded largely by a half-cent sales tax.

Transportation system fares, debt and federal grants would also be tapped to cover costs.

Bus rapid transit would be added on busy corridors. Some buses would travel on dedicated lanes.

Texas

Proposition A: Hays County

Ballots in Hays County approved a $440 million road bond for construction, maintenance and operation of 31 specific roads and turnpikes. Revenue would be distributed between the county’s four precincts.

Washington

Initiative 2117: Statewide

Voters throughout the state rejected a measure that would have repealed a controversial cap-and-trade program. Higher fuel prices resulting from the program were a leading focus of the citizen-led effort.

Implemented by the state in January 2023, the Climate Commitment Act requires covered entities to reduce their total greenhouse gas emission over the next three decades.

Proposition 1: City of Seattle

Seattle’s ballot included a question about whether to renew a local transportation levy. Voters approved the measure.

The eight-year, $1.55 billion levy would use revenue raised via property taxes for various projects.

Home owners, renters and businesses would also be tapped to help cover costs. As part of the revenue allocation, the city’s major truck streets would receive $45 million.

Support for the freight network, including adjustments to improve truck movement, intersection upgrades and additional parking, would total $17 million. Another $8 million would be allotted to pave streets that carry the heaviest truck traffic in partnership with the Port of Seattle and in alignment with the heavy-haul network permits. LL