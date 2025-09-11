Voter registration is start to making your voice heard

Election Day is less than two months away. If you have not already, it is important to get registered to vote to ensure your voice is heard.

If you are already registered, it is a good idea to confirm your name, address and polling place are accurate. This step helps avoid unnecessary complications or extra steps on Election Day.

Follow these guidelines and start making a difference.

Deadline to register

Deadlines to register vary by state. In many states, you need to register at least 20 days before voting. If your deadline is looming or you are out of time, don’t be discouraged. Go ahead and register now so you will be ready for the mid-term election cycle that begins shortly after the first of the year.

Registration rules

Most states offer voter registration in person or online. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person. Pick-up locations include the DMV, local board of elections office, post office or library.

There are 43 states that either use or are in the process of utilizing the internet to simplify the voter registration process.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, seven states have yet to offer online paperless registration. The holdouts are Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

North Dakota is the lone state in the nation to not require voter registration.

After you submit your registration form, your state will provide details about your polling place. Some states will send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the poll. Other states require voters to show a photo ID.

To confirm your registration status, visit Can I Vote and select “voter registration status.”

#ThrowbackThursday to 2002 when Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month. Celebrate by visiting @NASSorg‘s nonpartisan site https://t.co/ZjZlf5hpgk to get registered or check your status today!#TrustedInfo pic.twitter.com/FG73zB0ai3 — NASS (@NASSorg) September 4, 2025

Who can vote?

Almost all people at least 18 years old, are an American citizen and meet their state’s residency requirements have an opportunity to decide who they want to run their country, their state, their region and their town.

Some people convicted of a felony or other offenses can still vote. Additionally, certain areas allow non-citizens to vote in local and municipal elections.

Where to vote?

Once your registration form is complete and returned, the state elections office will mail out details about your polling place. Some states send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the polls. Other states require a photo ID to cast a ballot.

Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers and others to have their voices heard even if they are away from home on Election Day. LL