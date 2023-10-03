Voter registration is first step to make your voice heard

October 3, 2023

Keith Goble

Election Day is just over a month away. If you aren’t already registered to vote, it is important to do so. Follow these guidelines to start making a difference.

Deadline to register

Deadlines for voter registration are all over the map. In many states, you need to register at least 20 days before Election Day. If your deadline is looming or you are out of time, don’t be discouraged. Go ahead and register now so you are ready for the presidential election cycle that begins shortly after the first of the year.

Registration rules

Most states accept voter registration in person or by mail. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person from the DMV, local board of elections office, post office, library or other locations designated by state officials.

There are 44 states that currently use or are working toward using the internet to simplify the voter registration process.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, six states – Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas and Wyoming – do not offer online registration.

Maine has adopted rules allowing people to register online but has yet to implement the process. If you reside in Maine, you will need to register in person or by mail for the fall election.

Who can vote?

Most who are 18 or older, an American citizen and a resident of the state where they’re planning to register have an equal chance to decide who they want running their country, their state, their region and their town. Some states do have restrictions that apply to certain individuals, such as those with felony convictions.

Where to vote

After completing and returning your registration form, your state elections office will mail out information about your polling site. Some states send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show Election Day workers at your polling place. Other states require a photo ID when voting.

Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers and others to make their voice heard no matter where they happen to be on Election Day.

Visit FightingForTruckers.com to register to vote. LL

Find more trucking news at LandLine.media

