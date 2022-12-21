Volvo VNLs recalled over service brake issue

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling certain VNL trucks because of to a service brake issue.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, the recall affects certain 2022-23 Volvo VNL trucks.

Air tank bracket hardware was tightened too much, or overtorqued, resulting in fastener failure. This has resulted in air tanks dragging on the roadway.

Consequently, broken fasteners may allow the air tank to detach from affected Volvo VNL trucks, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash.

There have been no accidents or injuries reported relative to this issue.

Dealers will replace the fasteners for free. Owners of affected Volvo VNL trucks were expected to receive a notification letter around Dec. 21.

For questions, contact Volvo Truck’s customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX22025.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-896. LL

