Volvo Trucks recalling more than 5,000 VNs over hazard lights switch issue

April 14, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling thousands of newer VN trucks after discovering an issue with the hazard lights switch.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Volvo Trucks is recalling more than 5,000 model year 2023-26 VN trucks. On affected trucks, the backlight of the hazard switch may not work. This is a violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 101, “Controls and Displays.”

Although a minor defect, NHTSA said that it could be difficult to locate the hazard switch when needed if it is not illuminated. Consequently, the issue increases the risk of a crash or injury.

A recall report shows that the cause of the problem is a transient voltage spike that intermittently trips overcurrent protection in the hazard switch lighting circuit. There are no warning signs that indicate a Volvo truck is affected by the issue.

The issue was first discovered by engineers in February. According to NHTSA, there have been no warranty claims, field reports, accidents or injuries reported with this issue.

Although more than 5,000 VN trucks are being recalled, Volvo Trucks estimates that only 2% of the recall population has the hazard switch backlight defect.

Volvo Trucks dealers will update the vehicle master control unit software for free. Updated software will ensure that the backlighting of the hazard switch stays operational. Notification letters will be sent to owners of affected trucks on June 1.

Owners of affected trucks that have already fixed the issue are covered by Volvo Trucks’ Manufacturer’s Reimbursement Plan. That allows owners to receive reimbursement for the cost of obtaining a pre-notification remedy of a problem associated with a recall.

Questions about this recall can be directed to Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2503. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V-214LL

