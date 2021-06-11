Volvo Trucks recalling certain models for possible hubcap problem

June 11, 2021

Land Line Staff

Several models of trucks are being recalled by Volvo Trucks North America after an issue with the hubcaps was discovered.

Specifically, more than 1,000 Volvo VAH, VHD, VNL and VNR trucks model year 2021-22 are affected by the recall. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affected trucks may have a hubcap compression spring that can cause the hubcap to separate. Consequently, the separated hubcap can create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of publication, a remedy for the issue is still under development. In the meantime, owners of affected trucks can have dealers remove the hubcap for free. Owners of affected trucks will be notified by mail on July 23. A second notice will be sent after a remedy is available.

For questions, contact Volvo Trucks North America’s customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX-2102. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-417. LL

