Volvo Trucks recalling 2,100 VNs that could unintentionally accelerate

A couple thousand Volvo trucks are being recalled after the manufacturer discovered an issue that could cause the vehicle to speed up unexpectedly.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Volvo Trucks North America is recalling nearly 2,100 VN trucks model year 2022-24. When the Controller Area Network (CAN) communications are interrupted and the vehicle is in limp mode, an incorrect accelerator pedal signal can result in unintended acceleration. Needless to say, sudden unintended acceleration increases the chances of a crash.

Specifically, the backup accelerator pedal signal is inverted, which could allow 0% pedal demand to be interpreted as 100%. This can occur only if CAN communications are interrupted, the Volvo truck has gone to backup communications mode, the vehicle has gone into limp home mode and torque output is limited to 50%.

All of those conditions must be met in order for the defect to activate. Although that scenario may be unlikely to occur, the consequences of unintended acceleration could pose significant safety risks.

There are no warnings that would indicate to the driver that the Volvo truck is compromised. Fortunately, there have been no warranty claims, field reports, crashes or injuries reported with this issue.

Volvo trucks affected by the recall were identified as vehicles equipped with Cummins diesel engines and a specific version of the electronic control unit. This recall does not appear to be related to a recent Cummins recall of more than 9,000 X15 engines, including nearly 1,700 Freightliner, Western Star and International trucks. That recall deals with fuel pump barrels that are susceptible to fuel leaks that can lead to an engine stall.

Authorized dealers will update the electronic control unit software on affected Volvo trucks for free. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent on Nov. 22.

For questions about this recall, contact Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2408. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24V-741. LL