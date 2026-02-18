Volvo trucks recalled over rollaway risk tied to parking brake

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling nearly 1,000 trucks after discovering an issue related to the parking brake.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volvo Trucks is recalling 800 model year 2024-27 VNL trucks. Those trucks have 6×4 axle configurations with electronic suspension and do not include auxiliary parking brakes.

A recall acknowledgement document notes that if an affected Volvo truck is in “weight bias mode,” there may not be enough weight on the parking brake axle. This could lead to inadequate parking brake force, which can cause a rollaway.

No warnings for the defect have been identified. Volvo Trucks estimates that all of the 800 VNLs in the recall are affected. There have been no warrant claims, field reports, accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Volvo Trucks will have dealers replace the brake chambers with ones that include auxiliary parking brakes on affected trucks at no charge. Notification letters to truck owners will be sent out in April.

For questions, contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2601. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V076.

Volvo Trucks was first made aware of the issue last November after a truck roll. After three safety evaluation committee reviews, the manufacturer determined in February that a product safety defect exists.

This recall is not related to another recall dealing with parking brakes issued last year. International had recalled more than 11,000 model year 2023-26 LT and RH trucks.

The auto neutral function on some International trucks may not know that the parking brake has been applied. Consequently, the transmission may not shift into neutral. If the transmission remains in gear, the truck may move unexpectedly.

