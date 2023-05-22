Volvo to sell 1,000 electric trucks by 2030

Volvo Trucks intends to sell a record number of electric trucks to one of the world’s largest building-solution providers by 2030.

The Gothenburg, Sweden-based truck manufacturer signed a letter of intent to sell 1,000 electric trucks to Holcim, according to a Volvo news release.

“Long-term collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference are essential for making big CO2 reductions a reality,” Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO Volvo Group, said in a statement. “I’m very proud of the partnership we have developed with Holcim, and the results we are achieving together.”

Holcim, a global manufacturer of building solutions headquartered in Switzerland, will deploy these trucks across its operations in Europe, said the news release.

The first 130 heavy electric Volvo FH and Volvo FM trucks are scheduled to be delivered to markets in France, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom in the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024.

“The net-zero transition requires deep collaboration across value chains,” Jan Jenisch, chairman and CEO of Holcim, said. “We are excited to be partnering with Volvo to decarbonize our European operations logistics with electric fleets, advancing our goal to reach 30% of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks by 2030.”

By 2050, the European Union aims to be climate neutral with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, says the European Commission website.

As much as 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide could be saved annually by deploying the 1,000 electric trucks, said the news release.

Volvo and Holcim are founding members of the First Movers Coalition, a group focused on creating early markets for innovative clean technologies.

Charging network initiative

In November 2022, Volvo announced a partnership with Pilot Co., for a charging network across the United States.

As part of this agreement, chargers would be located at Pilot and Flying J travel centers that are positioned along transportation corridors and well-equipped to serve professional drivers. Customer needs, current and anticipated battery-electric truck density, and the availability of public funding to support infrastructure costs will also factor heavily in the location of the chargers. LL