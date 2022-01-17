Volvo reports longer range with VNR Electric Class 8 truck

Volvo Trucks has extended the range of its VNR Electric Class 8 truck and reduced the time for charging the battery.

The new VNR Electric heavy-duty truck, with a gross vehicle weight rating of 15 tons or more, has an operating range of 275 miles, according to a company news release. The first generation of the truck had an operating range of 150 miles.

Volvo, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, reports energy storage has been increased up to 565 kWh. The improved performance is attributed to improved battery design and a new six-battery package option, among other factors.

Production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric will start in the second quarter 2022 in the company’s New River Valley plant in Dublin, Va., which is the exclusive producer of all Volvo trucks in North America. The plant has 2,975 employees. The first U.S. built Volvo branded truck, a Volvo F7, was assembled at the plant in September 1982.

The VNR’s drivetrain is rated at 455 hp with up to 4,051 lb/ft torque, according to the Volvo Trucks USA website. This allows for quick starts and excellent responsiveness in the close quarters of urban delivery. The fully-integrated driveline features Volvo’s two-speed I-Shift automated transmission for smooth acceleration. On highway the VNR Electric is capable of reaching speeds of 65 mph.

50% electric by 2030

Globally, Volvo Trucks has set the target that half of all trucks sold are electric by 2030.

“We are determined to lead the transformation of the transport industry. In only eight years’ time, our goal is that half of our global truck sales are electric,” Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, said in the news release. “The interest among customers is high, and it’s quickly becoming a competitive advantage for transporters to be able to offer electric, sustainable transports. That is very encouraging,” commented Alm.

Volvo Trucks started manufacturing the Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric in 2019. Those models are electric trucks intended for city distribution and refuse operations, primarily in Europe. In North America, sales of the Volvo VNR Electric, a truck for regional transport, started in December 2020.

In September, Volvo Trucks announced its largest commercial electric truck order to date in North America by Performance Team, a Maersk company, an order for 16 VNR Electric Class 8 trucks. The trucks were purchased to carry regional loads daily to customers across Southern California.

