Volvo recalls more than 15,000 trucks over brake issue

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling more than 15,000 trucks of various models for a brake issue, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents.

Specifically, Volvo is recalling certain 2020-21 VAH, VHD, VNL and VNR trucks.

The die-cast pedal plate may break at one of its attachment points, possibly resulting in the brake pedal dislodging, according to NHTSA. Affected trucks fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems.” If a brake dislodges, it may become inoperable, increasing the risk of a crash.

Volvo will notify owners of affected trucks. Dealers will inspect and replace the pedal plates as needed. Recalls will begin on Oct. 30.

For questions, call Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-458-1552 with recall number RVXX2004. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-536.