Volvo, Mack electric trucks have cabin that may catch fire

Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks North America are recalling certain battery electric trucks that have cabins that may catch fire.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volvo is recalling certain 2019-23 VNRE electric trucks. Mack is recalling certain 2019-23 LRBE electric trucks. Both companies are reporting the cabin heater relay may fail, causing the coolant heater to overheat.

Dealers will update the software for the Hybrid Powertrain Control Unit and Instrument Cluster, and install replacement relays, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 19.

Owners may contact Mack customer service at 800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0440. Volvo Trucks customer service number is 800-528-6586, and its number for this recall is RVXX2301. NHTSA’s numbers for this recall are 23V-025 (Volvo) and 23V-024 (Mack).

Recently, Volvo Group North America was fined $130 million by NHTSA over recall violations. LL

