Volvo, Mack electric trucks have cabin that may catch fire

February 2, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks North America are recalling certain battery electric trucks that have cabins that may catch fire.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volvo is recalling certain 2019-23 VNRE electric trucks. Mack is recalling certain 2019-23 LRBE electric trucks. Both companies are reporting the cabin heater relay may fail, causing the coolant heater to overheat.

Dealers will update the software for the Hybrid Powertrain Control Unit and Instrument Cluster, and install replacement relays, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 19.

Owners may contact Mack customer service at 800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0440. Volvo Trucks customer service number is 800-528-6586, and its number for this recall is RVXX2301. NHTSA’s numbers for this recall are 23V-025 (Volvo) and 23V-024 (Mack).

Recently, Volvo Group North America was fined $130 million by NHTSA over recall violations. LL

MATS

Related News

Lawsuit, medical issues. mage by Valerii Evlakhov

News

Western Distributing cleared on two of three discrimination claims

A federal jury has ruled in favor for Western Distributing Co. on two of three claims in a disabilities discrimination lawsuit.

By Tyson Fisher | February 02

. Image by Ken Lund

News

Removal of overpass will close I-94 in Detroit

A stretch of Interstate 94 in Detroit will be closed in both directions so the Michigan Department of Transportation can remove an overpass.

By Land Line Staff | February 02

Love’s, Daimler team up to expand Freightliner service points

News

Love’s and Daimler team up to expand Freightliner service points

Love’s announces a new partnership to provide select services to Freightliner vehicles. Here’s what to expect from the new collaboration.

By Ryan Witkowski | February 02

Truck parking photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

News

Bost continues push for truck parking

At a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., continued efforts to pass his truck parking bill.

By Mark Schremmer | February 01