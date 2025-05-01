Virtual award back at SuperRigs

May 1, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Shell Rotella SuperRigs is bringing back the virtual People’s Choice Award in 2025.

Truck drivers across North America unable to attend this year’s SuperRigs event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will have the chance to submit their truck for this honor through 4 p.m. Central time May 15.

Drivers can enter online at super-rigs.mymilesmatter.com.

Those interested in voting can do so here, beginning at 8 a.m. Central time May 16. Public votes will be accepted through 4 p.m. Central time May 30.

For every vote cast, $1 will be donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. Those funds will go toward the Knoxville, Tenn.-based non-profit’s efforts to assist professional drivers in need.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced during the SuperRigs awards ceremony in Atlanta.

Jeff Hoke of Dixon, Iowa, won the People’s Choice honor last year with his 2023 Peterbilt 389.

SuperRigs 2025, set for May 29-31, will award more than $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Winners in 20 different categories will be selected, and 12 drivers will earn a spot in the 2026 SuperRigs calendar.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones will again be on the panel of judges for this year’s competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will serve as a contest operations consultant.

In addition to the truck contests, a fireworks display, parade, live entertainment and more are planned for SuperRigs 2025.

Registration is currently open, and drivers who register early will receive a designated parking spot and be able to select their preferred judging time.

More information about SuperRigs can be found here. LL

See Land Line’s truck show calendar of events.

