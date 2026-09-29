Virginia trucking waiver makes way for hay

The rising costs of beef, in addition to the economic pressures on ranchers, a drought impacting their ability to feed their herds is likely one of the last things they need.

The Virginia governor clearly gets that.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger issued an emergency declaration on Sept. 16 that includes a waiver that will kick in next month to expedite hay deliveries.

“I proclaim a state of emergency due to the prolonged and severe drought conditions across the Commonwealth that constitute a disaster based on the significant impact to agribusiness operations and the imminent risk to livestock health and production,” Spanberger’s declaration states.

“Across the Commonwealth of Virginia, prolonged drought conditions have increasingly strained agribusiness operations, resulting in significant challenges for farms, livestock producers, and agricultural suppliers. These conditions have led to reduced pasture and forage quality, hay quality and volume, and urgent needs for supplemental resources essential to sustaining livestock health and production.”

Truckers to the rescue

The emergency declaration orders the waiver of “non-safety regulation” requirements related to hay movement. The requirements being waived include application procedures and fees for over-width loads as well as hours-of-service requirements.

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Unit confirmed waivers of the 10- and 14-hour restrictions in the hours-of-service regs. The emergency declaration still limits the size of loads of hay to no more than 12 feet wide and 14 feet high.

The emergency declaration is good for 45 days; however, the relief for truck drivers will be limited to Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.

Waiver, exemption limits needed?

If the great panic buy related to the outbreak of COVID-19 illustrated one thing, it’s that waivers on trucking regulations are needed and just how strict and necessary they are.

In response to the flood of emergency declarations and waivers issued by states during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a final rule updating the waiver restrictions.

The new rule permits states to:

Allow automatic relief of hours-of-service regulations during an emergency, while shortening the duration and scope of exemption, except in the case of a presidential declaration of federal emergency

Allow for additional reporting requirements when issuing extended or modified exemptions

Establish a dedicated email inbox for extension or modification requests

Eliminate the provision that provided automatic regulatory relief for other elements such as medical certification of drivers, vehicle inspection requirements, parts and accessories and transportation of hazardous materials

Reduce the regional emergency exemption window from 30 days to 14

During the process of arriving at the final rule, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association questioned why the parts overall process even exists, especially with mounting evidence that truckers can operate safely outside of the rigid safety regulations.

In particular, OOIDA criticized the drastic reduction in how long waivers can be granted in its formal comments, highlighting the lack of a negative impact on highway safety that waivers have.

“We believe reducing the duration of the existing automatic regulatory relief from 30 days to five days when a regional declaration is issued by a governor, a governor’s authorized representative or FMCSA will obstruct the trucking industry’s ability to operate effectively in communities impacted by the emergency,” OOIDA wrote. “In our experience, the current 30-day period provides sufficient time to deliver emergency assistance without negatively impacting safety. FMCSA even states in this notice of proposed rulemaking, ‘The agency has no information that suggests that existing emergency exemptions have negatively impacted road safety.”’

Some state departments of transportation and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials spoke out against the proposal, as well.

OOIDA also pointed out that FMCSA acknowledged there is no evidence that the hours-of-service waivers have been detrimental to safety.

“We are unclear on exactly why FMCSA is proposing these regulatory changes at this time,” OOIDA wrote. “The agency has no information that suggests that existing emergency exemptions have negatively impacted road safety.” LL