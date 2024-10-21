Virginia receiving $10M in Helene relief for roads and bridges

Virginia is the latest state to receive federal funds to repair roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The Federal Highway Administration previously announced “quick release” funds of $100 million in North Carolina, $32 million in Tennessee and $2 million in South Carolina.

Virginia will receive $10 million through FHWA’s emergency relief program.

As we head into the weekend, we wanted to share a look behind the gates of another aspect of recovery efforts on the Parkway. Tens of thousands of downed trees and additional debris across hundreds of miles are keeping crews busy clearing the road where it can be cleared. pic.twitter.com/kCfO9VZNzW — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) October 18, 2024

U.S. Highway 58 is among the roads heavily impacted in Virginia. A 30-mile detour is currently in place due to a 1-mile closure of the highway near Damascus, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.

“FHWA is working with our state partners on the ground to repair roads and do the work to reconnect Virginia,” Kristin White, acting federal highway administrator, said in a statement.

The Virginia DOT will use the emergency relief funds to restore and reopen Highway 58, which is currently washed out, as well as other sections of the route that require repair.

Kentucky federal grant

The Mountain Parkway Expansion project moved closer to completion with the announcement of $116 million in federal funds.

Once the 45-mile transportation improvement project in eastern Kentucky is complete, the Bluegrass State will have 400 continuous miles of four-lane, high-speed highway from Pikeville to Paducah.

“We’re not just investing in a project; we’re investing in the safety and opportunities for the people of Eastern Kentucky,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.

Of the six segments that make up the Mountain Parkway Expansion, three are finished, with the Magoffin County west portion expected to be completed this year.

More information, including timelines, is available on the project website. LL

