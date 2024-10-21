Virginia receiving $10M in Helene relief for roads and bridges

October 21, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Virginia is the latest state to receive federal funds to repair roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The Federal Highway Administration previously announced “quick release” funds of $100 million in North Carolina, $32 million in Tennessee and $2 million in South Carolina.

Virginia will receive $10 million through FHWA’s emergency relief program.

U.S. Highway 58 is among the roads heavily impacted in Virginia. A 30-mile detour is currently in place due to a 1-mile closure of the highway near Damascus, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.

“FHWA is working with our state partners on the ground to repair roads and do the work to reconnect Virginia,” Kristin White, acting federal highway administrator, said in a statement.

The Virginia DOT will use the emergency relief funds to restore and reopen Highway 58, which is currently washed out, as well as other sections of the route that require repair.

Kentucky federal grant

The Mountain Parkway Expansion project moved closer to completion with the announcement of $116 million in federal funds.

Once the 45-mile transportation improvement project in eastern Kentucky is complete, the Bluegrass State will have 400 continuous miles of four-lane, high-speed highway from Pikeville to Paducah.

“We’re not just investing in a project; we’re investing in the safety and opportunities for the people of Eastern Kentucky,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.

Of the six segments that make up the Mountain Parkway Expansion, three are finished, with the Magoffin County west portion expected to be completed this year.

More information, including timelines, is available on the project website. LL

Land Line news from your state.

Related News

Nuclear verdicts

Virginia

Podcast: Gone nuclear – trucking industry slapped with massive verdicts

A $482 million nuclear verdict against Wabash National and a $100 million verdict against Werner raise questions about where we may be headed.

By Scott Thompson | September 11

cargo theft

News

Insider says organized crime groups the ‘primary drivers’ of increased cargo theft

Cargo theft numbers continue to climb in the third quarter of 2024. Find out what one industry insider says is driving the rise in crime.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 21

Full Self-Driving

News

Feds investigating Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature

NHTSA is looking into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving autonomous feature’s ability to respond to reduced roadway visibility conditions.

By Tyson Fisher | October 21

Advanced Clean Trucks

News

Trucking group urging New York to delay its Advanced Clean Trucks rule

Trucking stakeholders in New York say Advanced Clean Trucks, which goes into effect in January, is too much too soon and must be delayed.

By Tyson Fisher | October 21