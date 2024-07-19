Virginia officials approve Interstate 81 widening project

Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board has given the green light on a $361.6 million project to widen Interstate 81 in Roanoke and Botetourt counties.

Expanding I-81 from two lanes to three lanes between Exit 143 and Exit 150 is part of the state’s Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the goal of the project is to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth.

According to a Virginia DOT news release, this widening project is part of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program. The project is one of the largest and most complex in the program, with eight I-81 bridges to be replaced and over 8,500 feet of sound barriers to be installed along the northbound lanes.

“This is a big step forward,” said Dave Covington, I-81 program delivery director for VDOT. “It is the largest contract that we’ve awarded for I-81 to date, and it reinforces our commitment to improving this vital corridor.”

The new lanes of I-81 will be built on the existing shoulders, with most of the widening in the median. At Exit 150, the ramp from northbound Route 220 (Roanoke Road) onto southbound I-81 will be realigned. The southbound I-81 off-ramp will be modified to connect with Route 220 at a new signal at Tinker Mountain Road. Interchange lighting also will be installed at Exits 141, 143 and 150, according to VDOT.

Roanoke, Va.-based Branch Civil Inc. was awarded the design-build contract for the I-81 project.

“VDOT has a long history of working with Branch Civil, and we look forward to a continued strong partnership to successfully deliver a project of this magnitude,” said Ken King, district engineer for VDOT’s Salem District.

Project design is underway, and construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2025, state transportation officials said.

The Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program consists of 65 capital projects as well as additional operational improvements across the 325 miles of I-81 in Virginia. More information about the program is available here. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Virginia news.