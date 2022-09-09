Video gives a preview of OOIDA’s Truck to Success course

Anyone on the fence about taking OOIDA’s Truck to Success course about becoming an owner-operator or sharpening your business acumen should view a video that hints at what the course is about.

The Truck to Success course is a three-day deep dive into the ins and outs of becoming an owner-operator. The course is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 at the Courtyard Marriot in Blue Springs, Mo. For those unable to attend in person, they can attend the classes via Zoom web conferencing.

To register for the upcoming Truck to Success course, visit OOIDA.com/Product/Truck-To-Success.

The deadline to register is Oct. 10. Participants who register before Sept. 10 receive a free one-year membership to OOIDA.

The free video preview of the course addresses one of the key topics of the three-day Truck to Success course curriculum, cost of operations. Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, and Andrew King, a research analyst with the OOIDA Foundation, lead instruction during this video from an online version of Truck to Success.

<

Over the course of three days, participants will receive in-depth guidance from industry experts on a variety of topics:

Developing a business plan

Equipment purchasing and financing

Insurance

Permits and licensing

Taxes

Brokers

Learning the right tools and being equipped to handle the ups and downs of the industry isn’t just for the rookies, King said. Both new and current owner-operators will find the course beneficial to their businesses, he said.

“Truck to Success is designed to help individuals start off with a strong foundation,” King said. “However, it’s also meant to help those who are already owner-operators so that they can become more successful.”

Pugh had more than 22 years of experience as an owner-operator before coming to work at the Association headquarters in 2017. Pugh said that drivers who fail to plan for becoming an owner-operator often are setting themselves up for failure down the road.

“This is a huge investment and a life change, so it is definitely worth the time and money to come take this course before you take the plunge,” Pugh said. “Experts from both in and out of our office will be there to instruct you on everything from A to Z in starting in the industry.” LL