Veterans Transition to Trucking Act introduced in Senate

May 7, 2025

Mark Schremmer

|

A bipartisan bill aims to make trucking apprenticeship programs more accessible to military veterans.

On April 30, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., introduced the Veterans Transition to Trucking Act. S1537 would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to approve programs operated by interstate commercial trucking companies.

“Trucking apprenticeships offer meaningful employment and a fulfilling career pathway, and we owe it to our nation’s veterans to provide support as they seek next steps in their transition to civilian life,” Blumenthal said in a news release. “With the Veterans Transition to Trucking Act, we eliminate bureaucratic red tape hindering veterans from accessing trucking apprenticeships and ensure that veterans are able to access these programs through their VA education benefits. This commonsense legislation allows veterans to more easily access necessary training for a rewarding career when they return home.”

Currently, interstate trucking companies must get approval from each state they operate in to allow veterans to use their VA education benefits for their apprenticeship programs. The Veterans Transition to Trucking Act would streamline the process, requiring a single approval.

“Veterans deserve support,” Cassidy said. “Many struggle to find work when they come home. Having a commercial driver’s license opens a lot of doors for them.”

S1537 is supported by the Disabled American Veterans and the American Trucking Associations.

“A successful transition from military service to civilian life is not complete until a veteran can find meaningful employment, and the American trucking industry offers a significant number of well-paying jobs that can utilize veterans’ skills and experiences,” said Joy Ilem, DAV’s national legislative director. “Unfortunately, veterans can sometimes face bureaucratic hurdles when attempting to use their earned education benefits for trucking apprenticeship programs. DAV is proud to support the Veterans Transition to Trucking Act of 2025, as it would help streamline that process for our nation’s heroes.” LL

