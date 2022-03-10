Veterans to receive CDL knowledge test waivers under proposed bill

Lawmakers in New Jersey are looking to streamline the process of obtaining a commercial driver’s license for members of the military.

A bipartisan sponsored bill introduced on March 7 seeks to waive the knowledge test requirement for CDL testing for select service members. The bill, A3371, is co-sponsored by Assembly members Michael Torrissi Jr., R-Hammonton, and Raj Mukherji, D-Jersey City.

“Streamlining the CDL process for qualified military drivers just makes sense,” Torrissi said, according to InsiderNJ.com. “Not only to motor carriers looking to offer opportunities for veterans but to military members making their transition to civilian life in a good-paying career.”

Under the bill, military personnel with at least one year operating a military commercial vehicle could obtain a knowledge test waiver. This would be applicable to a number of military occupational classifications. According to Torrisi, the proposed legislation would make for a smoother licensing process without sacrificing safety.

“This proposal would allow our military veterans to bypass the mind-numbing wait times at Motor Vehicles, without compromising our federally recognized safety and training standards for new truck drivers,” Torrissi said.

There would be some limitations. Veterans looking to operate school buses, commercial vehicles used to transport 16 or more people or hazardous material would not qualify for an exemption.

Other waivers for veterans

Currently, all states offer skills test waivers for military members who have experience operating commercial vehicles during their service time. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Even Exchange Program established minimum standards for states seeking to extend knowledge waivers to veterans.

If approved, New Jersey would become the 18th state to enact legislation that would allow for such exemptions. There are 11 other states working on implementing similar programs. In those states, certain service members can essentially trade out their military work experience and license for a civilian CDL.

The U.S. Department of Labor recently expressed their support for transitioning veterans into careers in the trucking industry.

“Regardless of their military truck-driving experience, veterans and transitioning service members are excellent candidates to help tackle this challenge and pursue good trucking jobs,” a Feb 23 Labor Department blog read. “Military service helps promote a sense of mission, teamwork and loyalty while providing technical training and promoting a culture of safety—all of which are helpful in the trucking industry.

The U.S. Department of Defense has highlighted several federal programs designed to attract transitioning service members and veterans to a career in trucking. They, along with Torrissi and others, believe that veterans may play a part in solving some of the current supply chain issues.

“This is an opportunity to serve our veterans and help get our state moving again,” Torrissi said. “This proposal ought to be placed on the fast track immediately.” LL