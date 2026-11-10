Veterans Day deals roll in as Truckers For Troops rolls on

As OOIDA continues its efforts to raise funds for active military and veterans, many regional and national chains are offering Veterans Day specials.

On this day set aside to honor all veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces, restaurants, coffee shops, barbershops and more have discounts and/or freebies.

And we’re not talking about a fountain drink or a stale hot dog.

Many of these locations are offering full meals, bottomless drinks and sides, a buffet and even a car wash.

Among the restaurants advertising a Veterans Day promotion that includes a free meal are:

Applebee’s

Bob Evans

California Pizza Kitchen

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Freddy’s

Golden Corral

IHOP

Little Caesars

Red Lobster

Red Robin

TGI Fridays

Deals on your morning coffee and other specialty drinks are available for veterans at participating 7 Brew, Scooters and Starbucks locations.

Lastly, discounts on shopping, services and attractions are also being offered, including free admission at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kan., Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Legoland Florida and New York, National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo. and Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Charleston, S.C.

OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops campaign runs through Nov. 15.

This program began in 2007 to support military personnel stationed overseas and has raised more than $800,000 for active military personnel and veterans.

During this time, new OOIDA memberships as well as current member renewals will be discounted to $35, with 10% being donated to Truckers For Troops.

The Association will match those donations dollar for dollar.

To renew your membership or join OOIDA, call 816-229-5791 during business hours and mention Truckers For Troops.

You can also visit OOIDA.com 24/7.

“With nearly 40% of our membership having worn the uniform, Truckers For Troops is one of the most meaningful traditions we have at OOIDA,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer. LL