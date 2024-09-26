Veterans CDL bill passes Congress

September 26, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

A bill to expand military veterans’ opportunities in the trucking industry has passed Congress and now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act. The bill cleared the Senate in November 2023.

Current laws prevent new trucking school locations from accepting GI Bill benefits for two years after opening, including new locations opened by schools that are already established. The Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act would allow new facilities to accept GI Bill benefits if their primary institutions have already received regulatory approval.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introduced S656 along with Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., in March 2023. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., introduced the identical House version, HR2830, in April 2023.

“Our veterans deserve every opportunity to participate in the American dream they’ve fought to protect,” Fischer said in a news release. “But when their service is over, many veterans face unfair roadblocks when they look for jobs. My legislation makes it easier for veterans to get their CDL licenses and earn a good living.”

Sen. Fischer also spoke about the bill with Land Line Now in May 2023.

She touted the effort as “commonsense” legislation.

“We have a number of veterans who want to become truckers, want to get their CDLs and use their GI benefits in order to do it,” Fischer said. “Right now, if they go to a CDL school and that school would open another campus … they are not able to use their GI benefits to go to the new facility that’s been opened. That is another thing that makes absolutely no sense. You have the same business that has set up that facility that has already been accredited from their first facility. … So as long as these businesses are accredited, they’re licensed and they’re able to provide the training needed, then they should be able to expand their business and offer more convenience to veterans who want to be able to get their CDLs.” LL

