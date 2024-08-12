Vermont extends its flood emergency order

Through Sept. 8, motor carriers and drivers assisting flood-relief efforts in Vermont are granted relief from maximum driving-time requirements.

This emergency order was initially issued on July 10 and set to expire on Friday, Aug. 9. It was extended by Vermont officials on Thursday, Aug. 8.

WCAX-TV in Burlington, Vt., reported 60-mph winds and up to 6 inches of rain in the region and that more than 20,000 customers were without power in Chittenden, Addison, Orleans and Franklin counties.

Under the Vermont flood emergency order, direct assistance is classified as transportation and other relief services provided by a motor carrier or driver, including the restoration of essential services and the transportation of essential supplies.

“It does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries after the initial threat to life and property has passed,” according to the executive order.

Once direct assistance of emergency relief efforts is terminated, motor carriers shall not permit or require a driver to operate in commerce until the driver has met requirements of Title 49 CFR 395.3(a), (b) and (c).

States of emergency

Several states in the southeastern United States remain under emergency declarations.

Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that made landfall on Aug. 5, prompted the ongoing emergency in Florida, while the remnants of the storm led to declarations in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday, Aug. 10 that more than 100,000 homes and businesses in four states were without power.

A major disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was approved for 10 counties in Florida. The federal assistance can help impacted individuals with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss as well as other disaster-caused needs.

If you were affected by Hurricane #Debby & need to be connected with resources, fill out the Activate Hope Form here: https://t.co/B0KowNxWzl Activate Hope pulls together resources for Floridians following a natural disaster. ➡️ Visit https://t.co/nfDMe4H80e for more info. pic.twitter.com/Sm7tAJnEJM — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) August 9, 2024

Information about how to apply for this disaster assistance is available on the FEMA website. LL

More Land Line news by state.