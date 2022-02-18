Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey nears launch

After a 20-year lapse, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey has returned.

Some OOIDA members have already received letters notifying them that they have been chosen to participate in the survey, which can be compared to a census for the trucking industry. OOIDA encourages its members to take part in the survey.

From the 1960s until 2002, the survey had been the principal data source about the physical and operational characteristics of the U.S. truck population. With its 2022 return, the goal is to gain an understanding on how trucks are being used for the transport of various goods statewide and nationally.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Transportation Statistics told Land Line that more information regarding the launch of the survey will be released next week. In addition, the agency has created a webpage to provide all of the information respondents will need to complete the survey. The webpage includes instructional videos about the program, as well as information about the data being collected and what it will be used for.

As in past editions, the Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey will cover vehicles from all sectors of the economy and from households. It is sponsored by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau will collect data from heavy trucks, light trucks, pickups, vans, minivans, and SUVs owned by businesses and households, covering such variables as:

Miles traveled and fuel economy by weight, type, configuration and age of vehicle.

Axle configurations, trailers hauled, and operating weight.

Equipment added after the manufacture of the chassis.

Business versus personal use and types of economic activity served.

Commodities carried.

“Current VIUS estimates are of critical importance to federal agencies, state departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations and businesses,” the Bureau of Transportation Statistics website stated.

The bureau plans to send out a total of 150,000 surveys to the owners of Classes 1-8 vehicles.

Responding to the survey is mandatory, and the Census Bureau intends to close the data collection period in October 2022. Results are expected to be released in 2023.

