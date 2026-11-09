Uzbekistan national used bogus carriers to carry out over $12 million in cargo theft

Officials in Connecticut have charged a Uzbekistan national with conspiracy for his alleged role in a cargo theft operation that netted over $12 million in stolen goods.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Connecticut, announced in late October that 33-year-old Nursulton Izzatulloevich Khaydarov, a citizen of Uzbekistan, had been charged by indictment for his alleged involvement in the theft of “numerous trucking cargo shipments.”

According to court documents, beginning in September 2025, Khaydarov and others purchased or assumed control of multiple carriers through the use of their U.S. DOT numbers, MC numbers, business email accounts and the identities of their owners. The group then used the obtained carrier identities to pose as legitimate businesses and to book loads with freight brokers from “locations in California and elsewhere.”

Once a load was booked, a driver would pick up the shipment from the shipper. The loads never made it to their intended destination and were subsequently reported as stolen. Prosecutors said that at times, Khaydarov’s co-conspirators would make ransom demands for the return of the stolen load.

Officials allege the scheme involved the thefts of at least 24 loads, and that the value of the cargo thefts that Khaydarov was “personally involved in” exceeded $12 million. The stolen shipments included hard drives, stereo equipment, clothing, electronics, computer equipment, food items, nicotine products and other goods.

According to the indictment, Khaydarov is a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. and possessed a valid New Jersey commercial driver’s license. He also possessed multiple fraudulent licenses under the names “Sayid Makhmudarov,” “Rustam Mavlonov,” “Dmitri Aganin,” “Roman Smirov,” and “Kairat Nurtas.” The fraudulent licenses had a photo of Khaydarov with “altered facial features.”

In June, Khaydarov was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in Ontario, Calif. In September, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Khaydarov, charging him with conspiracy. He has since pleaded not guilty and has been detained since his arrest. If convicted, he could be facing up to five years in prison.

An investigation into the cargo theft scheme is ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to contact the FBI’s New Haven Field Office at (203) 777-6311. LL