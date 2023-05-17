Utah special session to include transportation funding

The Utah Legislature was set to convene Wednesday afternoon for a special session to address topics that include transportation.

Gov. Spencer Cox announced late last week he was calling state lawmakers back to the capitol on May 17 to address flooding concerns and road maintenance needs.

Utah is under a state of emergency as record snow from the winter is melting and increasing the risk of flooding, landslides and avalanches. The executive order implementing the state of emergency is set to expire Thursday, May 18.

The order provides access to emergency response funding from the state’s account for flood mitigation and infrastructure rehabilitation efforts.

HJR1 would extend the state of emergency to Aug. 15.

Keeping roads safe

A complementary bill, HB1001, specifies which state agencies emergency response funding would be reallocated and appropriated. The money would come from existing funds.

From the state transportation fund, $20 million would be allocated for snow removal, avalanche control, slide mitigation, and other emergency flood impacts.

During the winter, nearly $41 million was used to plow roadways. The amount far exceeds the $24 million that was allocated for the task.

Advocates say something needs to be done to address the melting snow that has caused problems and is expected to continue on roadways from runoff. They add that snowplow crews traveled nearly three times as many miles to clear state roads and highways compared to the previous winter.

Road salt costs were also significantly higher in comparison.

The state DOT says concerns about mudslides and flooding need to be addressed to make sure roads are safe. LL

