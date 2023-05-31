Utah special session results in transportation funding aid

The Utah Legislature has acted during a special session to address topics that include transportation.

Gov. Spencer Cox announced earlier this month he was calling state lawmakers back to the capitol on May 17 to address issues that include flooding concerns and road maintenance needs.

Utah is under a state of emergency as record snow from the winter is melting and increasing the risk of flooding, landslides and avalanches. The executive order implementing the state of emergency was set to expire May 18.

The order provides access to emergency response funding from the state’s account for flood mitigation and infrastructure rehabilitation efforts.

Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, sponsored the legislation. He said the extension will ensure localities have needed resources when flooding hits its peak this summer.

House and Senate lawmakers made quick work to get a resolution through both chambers by the expiration date. The adopted resolution, HJR101, extends the state of emergency to Aug. 15.

Action necessary to keep roads safe

The legislature also approved a complementary bill, HB1001, that specifies which state agencies emergency response funding will be reallocated and appropriated. The money comes from existing funds.

Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law the bill allocating $20 million from the state transportation fund. The money will be allocated for snow removal, avalanche control, slide mitigation, and other emergency flood impacts.

During the winter, nearly $41 million was used to plow roadways. The amount far exceeds the $24 million that was allocated for the task.

Advocates said action was necessary to address the melting snow that has caused problems and is expected to continue on roadways from runoff. They add that snowplow crews traveled nearly three times as many miles to clear state roads and highways compared to the previous winter.

Road salt costs were also significantly higher in comparison.

The Utah Department of Transportation said it is imperative the state address concerns about mudslides and flooding to make sure roads are safe.

HB1001 took effect immediately. LL

