Utah leads states with most confrontational drivers
October 20, 2022
•Tyson Fisher
|
Utah tops the list of states with the most confrontational drivers, according to a Forbes Advisor road rage survey.
In a recent survey of 5,000 drivers across the nation, Forbes Advisor identified the states with the most confrontational drivers. Rounding off the top 10 most confrontational drivers:
- Utah
- Missouri
- Colorado
- Oklahoma
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Maryland
- Indiana
- Washington
- Delaware
The least confrontational drivers can be found in the following states:
- North Dakota
- Pennsylvania
- Michigan
- Florida
- New York
- Texas
- Virginia
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
According to the survey, more than one in five drivers have seen someone cause an accident due to road rage.
Nearly one in five drivers have seen a driver lose control of their vehicle due to their own road rage.
The most common road rage behaviors experienced include honked at in frustration (63%), tailgated (62%), rude or offensives gestures (45%) and cut off on purpose (43%). About 3% reported having a gun pointed at them or having been shot at.
What caused these road rage incidents? Nearly a third of respondents said the other driver was driving inappropriately. Nearly a quarter reported they were already stressed out, with another quarter of respondents saying there was a lot of traffic. About one in five said they were running late.
To read the full report, click here. LL