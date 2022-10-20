Utah leads states with most confrontational drivers

October 20, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Utah tops the list of states with the most confrontational drivers, according to a Forbes Advisor road rage survey.

In a recent survey of 5,000 drivers across the nation, Forbes Advisor identified the states with the most confrontational drivers. Rounding off the top 10 most confrontational drivers:

  1. Utah
  2. Missouri
  3. Colorado
  4. Oklahoma
  5. New Mexico
  6. Nevada
  7. Maryland
  8. Indiana
  9. Washington
  10. Delaware

The least confrontational drivers can be found in the following states:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Pennsylvania
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida
  5. New York
  6. Texas
  7. Virginia
  8. Georgia
  9. South Carolina
  10. Tennessee

According to the survey, more than one in five drivers have seen someone cause an accident due to road rage.

Nearly one in five drivers have seen a driver lose control of their vehicle due to their own road rage.

The most common road rage behaviors experienced include honked at in frustration (63%), tailgated (62%), rude or offensives gestures (45%) and cut off on purpose (43%). About 3% reported having a gun pointed at them or having been shot at.

What caused these road rage incidents? Nearly a third of respondents said the other driver was driving inappropriately. Nearly a quarter reported they were already stressed out, with another quarter of respondents saying there was a lot of traffic. About one in five said they were running late.

To read the full report, click here. LL

 

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

