Utah installing remote-controlled avalanche mitigation system

The Utah Department of Transportation will install equipment that the agency says will enhance safety and improve avalanche mitigation efforts in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“This project is part of UDOT’s long-term plan to reduce the amount of military artillery fired in the canyon,” UDOT Avalanche Safety Program Manager Steven Clark said in a statement. “By using this technology, we will enhance safety and become even more effective at preventing avalanches from reaching our roads”

Work is scheduled to begin on the project on Monday, July 8 and continue through October. In all, 16 Wyssen Avalanche Towers will be installed on the Mount Superior ridgeline above the road in Little Cottonwood Canyon, UDOT said.

The towers will use wireless communication to deploy explosive charges that hang just over ground to trigger an avalanche. In the past, avalanche and road crews used howitzers to trigger approximately 330 controlled avalanches annually. Avalanches will now be triggered from a safe location and with greater efficiency, according to Utah transportation officials.

Crews will work up to seven days per week. Loose rock and unstable soil must be removed before safety features are added and the installation process, involving special helicopters, can begin.

No major roads closures are expected, but short-term closures in both directions of state Route 210 near Alta are likely. UDOT said the bypass road will remain open as an alternative route to the upper canyon area.

🦺👋#CottonwoodCanyon travelers! Mt. Superior Avalanche Mitigation Project starts Mon., 7/8. @UtahDOT will be installing 16 Wyssen Avalanche Towers, a type of Remote Avalanche Control System (RACS), in #SR210 on the Mt. Superior ridgeline above the road. pic.twitter.com/074exgcnUI — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) July 1, 2024

Those traveling to the upper canyon area for recreation are encouraged to consult the map on the project website. Mount Superior recreation areas closures, including trails and climbing routes, will be effective through the duration of the project.

“Respecting the construction area closure will help us get the new towers installed as safely and quickly as possible so we can begin using them this winter,” said Becky Stromness, UDOT Region Two project manager.

Utah transportation officials plan for the towers to be operational for the 2024 and 2025 winter season. LL

More Land Line news from Utah.