Utah closes highways because avalanche threat

April 10, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The threat of large and destructive avalanches near the Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons is great enough that the Utah Department of Transportation has closed state Routes 210 and 190.

State Route 190 will be closed daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain through April 13, while the closure of state Route 210 is indefinite, according to UDOT.

The Utah Avalanche Center said warm temperatures and “intense sun” will create widespread areas of unstable wet snow in the mountains and foothills of northern Utah. Because of this, the center has issued an avalanche warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The warning includes areas surrounding the following cities; Salt Lake City, Logan, Ogden, and Provo, as well as southeast Idaho.

On Sunday, a large natural avalanche was seen in the Wellsville Mountain Wilderness near Logan, Utah, said a report from The Salt Lake Tribune.

A UDOT news release said crews are working around the clock during what has been the state’s snowiest season in 70 years. More than 66 feet of snow has fallen this season and more than 30 avalanches large enough to damage property have been reported, according to the news release.

The latest avalanche forecasts, observations and road closures are available on the Utah Avalanche Center’s website.

Statewide traffic conditions can be found at UDOTTraffic.Utah.gov. LL

