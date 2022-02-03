Utah bills address use of zipper merge, lane splitting

Multiple bills in the Utah Legislature address road safety issues.

A House bill is intended to clarify how drivers need to merge on multiple-lane roadways into one lane.

State law now mandates that drivers in the lane ending must yield to drivers in the lane that continues.

Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove, says the rule is “a little bit vague.” As a result, he told members of the House Transportation Committee the rule leaves drivers confused and can result in road rage.

“You’ve got the early merger, who moves over immediately. And then there’s someone who speeds to the end of the lane as fast as they can, and there’s usually some guy in a big pickup truck that decides to defend the vehicular virtue of all other drivers by going in between both lanes and sitting there to make sure that nobody else speeds up to the end,” Brammer testified.

His bill, HB76, would require vehicle operators to use the “zipper” method when two traffic lanes merge into one traffic lane.

The method has drivers use both lanes of travel when approaching a work zone, or when lanes merge together as one lane ends, and waiting until the lane ends before taking turns moving into the single lane.

Brammer said that using the zipper merge speeds up traffic by up to 40%.

“It’s not super complex,” he said.

State departments of transportation across the country encourage drivers to practice the merge method.

Despite the steps taken by state DOTs, many motorists consider it to be rude to wait until the last moment to merge into one lane.

The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance HB76 to the House floor.

Lane splitting

One bill nearing passage at the statehouse addresses travel on congested highways.

Sponsored by Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George, the bill covers a rule that allows motorcycles to move between stopped vehicles on roads with a posted speed limit of 45 mph or less.

A 2019 law allows motorcycles traveling 15 mph or less on roadways with two adjacent lanes to split travel lanes when traffic is stopped. The rule has a sunset date of July 1, 2022.

Brooks’ bill, HB10, would extend the sunset date five years to July 1, 2027.

During House floor discussion, he told legislators that state data shows that related vehicle accidents and deaths have decreased since the rule took effect, but the extension is necessary to get better data about how the rule is working.

“It is a safe, and life-saving policy.”

Advocates say that lane splitting is beneficial because it saves motorcyclists time and fuel. They say the practice also helps many motorcycles avoid overheating while sitting in traffic.

Some people in the trucking industry have raised road safety concerns about motorcyclists attempting the maneuver around large vehicles.

The Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee has voted to advance HB10 to the full Senate. House lawmakers already approved the bill by unanimous consent. LL

