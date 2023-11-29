Utah bill proposes stiffer penalties for road rage

A Utah legislative panel wants to see something done to address concern about road rage on state roadways.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports that over the past four years, there have been an average of 25 aggressive driving deaths annually in Utah. In the six years prior, the state averaged fewer than 14 aggressive driving deaths annually.

The Transportation Interim Committee met recently to discuss a proposal that would create a definition for road rage in statute.

A “road rage event” would be defined as a criminal offense by an operator or passenger of a vehicle in response to an incident that occurs or escalates upon a roadway, with the intent to endanger or intimidate an individual in another vehicle.

Severe penalties

Essentially, the bill would allow any such crime to be categorized as road rage and to incur additional penalties.

In addition to possible jail time, police would have the option to seize and take possession of a vehicle without a warrant when there is probable cause to believe the vehicle was involved in a road rage event. The impound fee for any car, truck, truck tractor, bus or other vehicle would be $400.

Police would be required to seize and take possession of a vehicle when there is probable cause to believe a driver or passenger used a firearm during the event.

The bill also would clarify that a motor vehicle is a deadly weapon.

Rep. Paul Cutler, R-Centerville, told the committee that individuals could be charged with aggravated assault if their vehicle is used as a deadly weapon in a road rage incident.

Additionally, a judge would have the option to suspend the offender’s driver’s license. Multiple offenses within 12 months would result in a mandatory suspension.

More than a new law needed

Not everyone on the panel was convinced the road rage rule would be a good idea.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, told committee members although he agrees road rage is a very serious problem, he doesn’t believe that enhancing penalties will change the behavior of drivers.

“When someone gets into that state, it’s their emotions, it’s their anger, it’s everything else that is driving them,” Teuscher said.

Cutler acknowledged that passing a law alone will not take away someone’s anger.

“I think it’s important that we include a campaign to help people think about ahead of time ‘before I get in that car, before I drive, I’m going to make the decision not to be angry, or not to let someone else make me angry and do something I would regret and ruin my life or the life of someone else,’” Cutler said.

He encouraged lawmakers to help him get the new rules in place “and make sure that people know road rage is a serious issue, and we are serious about reducing it on our roads.”

The committee voted 12-3 to allow the bill to be considered during the regular session that begins Jan. 16. LL

More Land Line coverage of Utah news is available.