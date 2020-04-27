USMCA will go into force on July 1, per U.S. trade rep

April 27, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

Despite calls from several Congress members to delay the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the U.S. trade representative said USMCA will be implemented as scheduled.

On Friday, April 24, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer broke his silence regarding the implementation of USMCA. In a statement, Lighthizer said that USMCA will enter into force July 1.

Lighthizer notified Congress on April 24 that Canada and Mexico have done their parts in ensuring compliance with their respective commitments. Following that notification, the United States became the third country to notify the other two countries that it has completed its domestic procedures to implement the agreement, according to a USTR statement. Accordingly, this completed all steps required to launch enforcement of USMCA.

However, many in Congress believe that July is too soon to implement USMCA. In a letter dated March 30, 19 members of the Senate Finance Committee urged Lighthizer to delay the launch date. The letter states that COVID-19’s global disruption has left little time and resources to prepare for a smooth transition.

During a press briefing on April 9, President Donald Trump signaled that he will continue with USMCA as signed.

“Obviously the deal is different from the standpoint that production will be lower, but we have a deal,” Trump said. “It’s a signed deal.”

Subsequently, 31 members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to Lighthizer requesting flexibility of USMCA’s rules of origin requirements for automotive manufacturers.

“This targeted extension is necessary to allow the auto industry an appropriate adjustment period and account for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter stated. “Alternatively, we ask that you seriously consider other accommodations or flexibilities that will allow the automotive sector to avoid being penalized by the new requirements upon the agreement’s entry into force.”

Contrary to those concerns, Lighthizer suggested that the current pandemic is a good reason to keep USMCA on schedule.

“The crisis and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates that now, more than ever, the United States should strive to increase manufacturing capacity and investment in North America,” Lighthizer said in a statement. “The USMCA’s entry into force is a landmark achievement in that effort.  Under President Trump’s leadership, USTR will continue working to ensure a smooth implementation of the USMCA so that American workers and businesses can enjoy the benefits of the new agreement.”

Related stories:

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

truck driver training

Canada

Truck driver training rule delayed

A truck driver training rule has been moved back two years by FMCSA, while U.S. DOT pushes to fight human trafficking. Also, the next steps for USMCA.

By Mark Reddig | January 30

FMCSA announces additional locations to mask distribution list

Federal

FMCSA adds more locations for distributing masks to truckers

More locations will receive masks to distribute to truck drivers, the FMCSA confirmed over the weekend. About 800,000 masks will be given to truckers for free.

By Land Line Staff | April 27

FMCSA to consolidate personal identification number system

Federal

FMCSA to consolidate personal identification number system

Commercial motor vehicle drivers soon will need only one personal identification number to access FMCSA systems, the agency said.

By Land Line Staff | April 24

Congress OKs bill to replenish funding for small-business relief

Federal

Congress OKs bill to replenish funding for small-business relief

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $484 billion relief package that will replenish funding for programs aimed at helping small businesses.

By Mark Schremmer | April 24