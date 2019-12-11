USMCA agreement reached between Democrats and Trump administration

After months in limbo, House Democrats have reached an agreement regarding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known as NAFTA 2.0. The announcement pushes USMCA closer to the finish line.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal announced an agreement on changes to USMCA.

Although a trilateral agreement was reached with Mexico and Canada in September 2018, the trade agreement has been on hold in the United States. House Democrats were concerned with a lack of enforcement of certain provisions, as well as environment-related concerns.

“We were in range for a while, but until we could cross a certain threshold of enforcement for our workers’ rights, for environment and for the prescription drug issue – as you know, they were three of the areas that we had put out there,” Pelosi said during a news conference.

“These were intense, argumentative, angry negotiations,” Neal said. “I mean, this got really hot on a number of occasions. I think we set a world record for hanging up on each other, myself and the (U.S. Trade Representative). But, at the same time, we also knew this was an opportunity that we couldn’t let get away from us.”

Changes to USMCA

The agreement to move forward comes after months of negotiations between House Democrats and the U.S. Trade Representative. Four key categories were addressed: enforcement, workers, environment and prescription drugs.

Regarding enforcement, Democrats believed that the original language provided too many loopholes for trading partners to exploit. The updated USMCA removes language allowing a responding party to block the formation of a dispute settlement panel. Also, new rules were created to help the U.S. litigate labor, environmental and other fact-intensive disputes.

Worried about labor rules, Democrats included stronger enforcement of rules affecting workers. First, they removed language making it difficult to prove that trading partners are failing to live up to commitments to protect workers from violence. USMCA revisions also presume that a labor violation affects trade and investment. Therefore, it will require the other government to prove otherwise.

Most of the new labor rules are aimed toward Mexico. An interagency panel was created that will monitor Mexico’s labor reform implementation and compliance with labor obligations.

Environment concerns were addressed by committing the three countries to “adopt, implement, and maintain seven multilateral environment agreements,” according to a document released by the Ways and Means Committee. A new agency will assess conditions in and monitor all obligations.

More specific to freight, a new environmental provision creates a new customs verification mechanism to ensure that only legally harvested and taken flora and fauna are traded through Mexico.

Lastly, Democrats removed provisions that contribute to high prescription drug prices. More specifically, those redactions will preserve Congress’s ability to change U.S. law to improve access to affordable medicines, according to the Ways and Means Committee document.

What’s next for USMCA?

Because changes have been made to the original trilateral agreement, Mexico and Canada will need to sign off on the updated USMCA. On Tuesday, the three countries did just that.

However, changes to USMCA will still need to be approved by Congress, and ratified by all three countries. New language will be put to a vote on the House floor and then to the Senate before being signed by President Donald Trump.

More than 150 House Republicans signed off on a letter to Pelosi on Dec. 9, urging the speaker to hold a vote on USMCA before the end of the year.

There could be some resistance. Although USMCA may be considered a win for Trump, Pelosi noted during the news conference that the revised version is “a long way from what he originally proposed.” Politico is reporting that Pelosi told fellow Democrats that “we ate their lunch.”

Some Senate Republicans are more hesitant. On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated that a USMCA vote in the upper chamber will not happen until after the impeachment trial.

“Assuming that House Democrats send us articles of impeachment next week, a Senate trial will have to be our first item of business in January,” McConnell said in a statement. “So the USMCA will continue to be a casualty of Democrats’ impeachment obsession for several more weeks before we can turn to it.”

However, support appears to be strong.

On Twitter, Trump expressed his approval:

America’s great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody – Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions – tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Lighthizer also showed support.

“After working with Republicans, Democrats and many other stakeholders for the past two years, we have created a deal that will benefit American workers, farmers and ranchers for years to come,” Lighthizer said in a statement. “This will be the model for American trade deals going forward.”

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, indicated GOP support.

“President Trump and Lighthizer have fought hard and delivered on their promise for a pro-growth and modern trade pact with our North American neighbors, after much delay by Democrats,” Brady said in a statement. “Now it’s time for the U.S. Congress to pass USMCA as soon as possible, without further delay, to unlock the benefits of this agreement for U.S. workers, farmers, tech workers, and our local businesses. This agreement means new jobs, more customers for made-in-America goods, and a stronger economy.”

