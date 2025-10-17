Using one of these ELDs? You have 60 days to replace it

Using an electronic logging device is mandatory for most drivers. However, if you are currently using one of these five ELDs, your device is now noncompliant.

Since the start of 2025, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed 20 devices from its list of approved ELDs. As of this morning, that number has reached 25.

On Friday, Oct. 17, FMCSA announced it had placed the following electronic logging devices on its revoked list:

PREMIUM ELD (Model Number: PMM; ELD Identifier: PMM492)

TRUE LOGBOOK (Model Number: 2TRUL; ELD Identifier: TRL584)

Xplore ELD (Model Number: XPLELD; ELD Identifier: XPLORE)

KAMI ELD (Model Number: KAME-X456; ELD Identifier: KAM683)

EVO ELD 1 (Model Number: EVO 1; ELD Identifier: G711H2)

The agency said the devices were removed from the approved list for failing to meet minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, which requires “an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

For those using any of the revoked electronic logging devices, you will have until Dec. 16 to replace the ELD with a compliant device from FMCSA’s approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service.

In the interim, FMCSA said that drivers currently using any of the recently revoked ELDs should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data.

Electronic logging devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.”

Despite this, the agency said it “strongly encourages” carriers to be proactive in replacing their current devices “in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.” Of the 20 devices to have their status revoked this year, none have been reinstated to the approved list.

There are currently 1,020 devices on the agency’s registered ELDs list – all of which are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. The agency does not endorse any of the devices on the registered list.

In addition to allowing self-certifying, FMCSA also allows ELD manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 303 electronic logging devices on the revoked list. Of those, only 64 were added by the agency, with the remaining 239 devices carrying a status of self-revoked. LL